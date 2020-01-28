cricket

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 15:59 IST

Former India captain MS Dhoni, who has been away from cricket since the culmination of India’s World Cup campaign last year, is enjoying his time with family and friends. In a video uploaded on social media, Dhoni was seen attending an event with his wife Sakshi. At the event, popular singer Armaan Malik dedicated a song to the cricketer from the movie MS Dhoni - The Untold Story, which is based on the veteran wicketkeeper’s life.

In a video which has gone viral on the social media, Malik was seen inviting Dhoni on the stage to sing with him, but the right-hander started running away from him. He was later convinced to come on the stage by Sakshi and some of his friends, and he was seen joining the singer on the stage, but he still refrained from singing.

Meanwhile, Dhoni was not given a central contract by BCCI, earlier this month. The lack of a central contract for Dhoni sparked rumours of his retirement but Chennai Super Kings owner N Srinivasan confirmed on Saturday that the former Indian cricket team skipper will be leading the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise in 2021. Dhoni has been a part of CSK since its inception and apart from the two seasons when the franchise was suspended, the wicket-keeper batsman has led the team in IPL. “Dhoni will play this year, next year he will go to the Auction and we will retain him,” said N Srinivasan in an event.

Dhoni’s omission from the central contracts list was imminent and he was duly informed before the national selection committee finalised the names, a top BCCI official told PTI on Thursday. If the former skipper makes it to the T20 squad sometime this year, he might be re-inducted on a pro-rata basis even though chances of that are remote. The 38-year-old double World Cup-winning former India captain’s omission from the list was not unexpected as he has not played any international cricket for over six months now.

“Let me clarify that one of the top-most BCCI office-bearers spoke to MS and told him about how they are going about in the central contracts. He was clearly told that since he hasn’t played any game in the said period (September 2019 till date), he cannot be included for the time being,” the official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

(With inputs from PTI)