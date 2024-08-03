MS Dhoni's honest admission on his relationship with Virat Kohli: ‘It is not like we meet very often…’

Legendary India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has opened up on his relationship with batting maestro Virat Kohli. The two giants of Indian cricket played a lot of cricket together under each other's captaincy. Kohli has often talked highly of his former skipper and thanked him for backing him during his rough patches. The duo shared great camaraderie both on and off the field, as Kohli has revealed in the past that when things were going tough for him with his form during 2021-22, Dhoni was the only one who reached out to him. Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli during an IPL 2024 match. (ANI)

Meanwhile, at an event recently, Dhoni talked about his camaraderie with Kohli, and he spoke highly of him, recalling the times when the two batted together for India.

“We have been colleagues who played for India for a very long time. He (Kohli) has been amongst the best when it comes to world cricket. And the fact that I could bat a lot with him during the middle overs was a lot of fun because we used to take a lot of twos and threes in the game, so it has always been fun," Dhoni said.

The legendary wicketkeeper batter admitted that they don't meet often, but whenever they meet during IPL or at an event, they make sure to chat with each other.

"It is not like we meet very often, but whenever we get a chance, we make sure that we go on the side and chat for some time. We talk about what is going on, so that is our relationship,” said the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper.

Dhoni was last seen in action on the cricket field during IPL 2024, where he played as a specialist wicketkeeper batter under Ruturaj Gaikwad. Five-time champions, the Chennai Super Kings, failed to qualify for the playoffs, but Dhoni managed to entertain the crowd, which came in large numbers to support him at every venue. Coming down the order with very few balls left, Dhoni scored 161 runs in 11 innings at an average of 53.66 and a strike rate of 220.54, with best score of 37* and a total of 14 fours and 13 sixes in the season.

Meanwhile, Kohli is in Sri Lanka, participating in the three-match ODI series. He had a forgettable outing with the bat in the series opener, scoring 24 runs off 32 balls as the match ended in a tie.