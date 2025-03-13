'MS Dhoni insecure of Rohit Sharma': Internet angry at India legend for on-camera refusal to Champions Trophy query

MS Dhoni drew the ire of some fans on social media for refusing to react to India's Champions Trophy victory. Dhoni, who reached Dehradun to attend the wedding of Rishabh Pant's sister, was swamped by reporters at the airport. One of the prominent questions asked to Dhoni was about India's Champions Trophy win. However, the legendary Indian cricketer waved his hand and refused to answer while leaving the airport. Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni(Mumbai Indians/Twitter)

Dhoni's decision not to say anything about India's Champions Trophy win did not go down well with a section of fans, who accused the former India captain of feeling insecure and jealous of current skipper Rohit Sharma.

Notably, Dhoni was not the only one refusing to answer questions about the Champions Trophy at the airport. India head coach Gautam Gambhir also walked away without taking any questions.

Rohit became the second Indian captain after Dhoni to win multiple ICC trophies. He had led the team to the T20 World Cup triumph last year before orchestrating a win over New Zealand in the final on Sunday (March 9) to lift the Champions Trophy after 12 years.

Incidentally, the last time India won the Champions was under Dhoni's leadership in 2013. Dhoni still continues to be the only captain in the world to win all three ICC white-ball tournaments. He was the captain of the Indian side when they on the T20 World Cup in 2007, the ODI World Cup in 2011 and the Champions Trophy in 2013.

Rohit, however, has a far better win percentage than any other captain in ODIs. He became the first Indian captain to lead to the team to two ICC trophies without losing a single match. India became unbeaten champions in the T20 World Cup in 2024 and the Champions Trophy. In the last three ICC tournaments, India won 23 matches out of 24. The only match they lost was the ODI World Cup final against Australia in 2023.

Dhoni, Raina, Gambhir attend Pant's sister's wedding

Several members of the cricket fraternity attended the wedding in the hill station. A couple of videos from the functions went viral, showing MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Pant enthusiastically dancing to the iconic Bollywood song Dama Dam Mast Kalandar.

In another clip, we can see Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu amping up the festivities with his energetic performance. Dhoni truly enjoyed his performance.

Dhoni's wife Sakshi also shared a few pictures from the pre-wedding festivities. Have a look

Sakshi and Ankit got engaged last year after reportedly dating each other for nine years.