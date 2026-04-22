MS Dhoni is back and batting freely in the nets; CSK still keep final return call under wraps

MS Dhoni’s IPL 2026 return remains unconfirmed, but Chennai Super Kings have at least received their most encouraging sign yet ahead of the clash against the Mumbai Indians. Dhoni was seen batting at the Wankhede nets, and an update from RevSportz suggested he looked comfortable enough in movement to reopen the conversation around his comeback. MS Dhoni batting in CSK nets ahead of the MI game in IPL 2026. (X images)

That, in itself, is significant. Dhoni has not featured yet this season because of a calf strain, and every training sighting around him is being watched closely. This one carried more weight than the usual noise. The report said he batted without showing obvious discomfort, faced CSK’s fastest bowlers, and moved freely enough to suggest the injury may no longer be as serious as earlier.

Dhoni’s net session offers fresh hope MS Dhoni appeared in a relaxed mood before his batting session and then faced Matt Henry and Jamie Overton in the nets. More importantly for CSK, there were no visible signs of the calf problem troubling him. For a player whose fitness has been under constant scrutiny this season, that visual update alone is enough to shift the discussion from distant possibility to genuine availability.

At the same time, the report does not go as far as confirming his place in the XI against the Mumbai Indians. So, Dhoni may have looked fit in training, but CSK have still not made any official declaration on whether he will play. Training well and being cleared for a match are related, but they are not identical steps.