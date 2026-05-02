MS Dhoni keeps CSK waiting, yet to give green signal for MI clash; decision delayed till final hours: Report

MS Dhoni hasn't featured at all for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 and is currently recovering from a calf injury. He suffered the injury before the season even started and has been on the sidelines since then. According to CSK batting coach Michael Hussey, Dhoni's condition has improved, and he has been increasing his running speed between the wickets during practice.

MS Dhoni hasn't featured in a single game this season due to injury.(PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to RevSportz, there is still no update on whether Dhoni will be in action against Mumbai Indians on Saturday at the Chepauk. The report states that the Indian legend hasn't conveyed anything to the CSK management. Dhoni's selection will reportedly be known around 5 pm, when the team actually leaves for the stadium.

Also Read: KL Rahul puts strike-rate debate to rest, spills on ‘honest dressing room conversations’ after DC's win over RR

Both CSK and MI have been highly inconsistent this season. CSK are currently seventh in the table with three wins and five defeats. Meanwhile, MI are ninth with two victories and six losses. There has been immense pressure on both skippers, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Hardik Pandya.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Ahead of the MI match, Hussey said, “Hopefully he’ll be back as soon as possible. I don’t know if it’s tomorrow or it’s maybe the next match after that, but he’s progressing really well. I know he’s been upping his running speeds and that was probably the sticking point. I think we’re very confident from a skill perspective with his batting and his wicketkeeping.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ahead of the MI match, Hussey said, “Hopefully he’ll be back as soon as possible. I don’t know if it’s tomorrow or it’s maybe the next match after that, but he’s progressing really well. I know he’s been upping his running speeds and that was probably the sticking point. I think we’re very confident from a skill perspective with his batting and his wicketkeeping.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “But it was just making sure that he could maintain good running power, particularly towards the back end of an inning where he’s going to have to scan for those ones and twos. So as soon as he’s got the confidence in his calf, then I’m sure he’ll give it the tick to ready to go,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “But it was just making sure that he could maintain good running power, particularly towards the back end of an inning where he’s going to have to scan for those ones and twos. So as soon as he’s got the confidence in his calf, then I’m sure he’ll give it the tick to ready to go,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to Hussey, Dhoni has also been staying away from the ground as he doesn't see the focus shift from the team to him. “He's such a team-oriented guy. He always wants what's best for the team, and he was worried that if he came, there'd be a bit too much of a distraction. Obviously, the cameras would be on him a lot. The crowd would be cheering for him and things like that,” he said.

“And he really wanted the team to just be able to go about their job, do our thing. Whether that's right or wrong, that's not my decision to sort out. But that's the thinking behind Dhoni not wanting to come to the matches.”

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON