MS Dhoni proves he is a man with a golden heart - Watch

He may not be a part of India’s Test and T20I setups, but Mahendra Singh Dhoni continues to be a huge crowd favourite. The former Indian captain is immensely popular all over the country and his recent gesture towards a young fan shows exactly why he is revered.

A video has surfaced on social media which shows the seasoned campaigner interacting with a young fan while sitting in his car, not caring about protocols or any such jargons. The stumper also shook hands with the kid and the two then parted ways.

RT msdfansofficial: Man with Golden Heart.

Just look at the way, he is adoring his little fan.

msdhoni SaakshiSRawat#MSDhoni #Dhoni #mahiway pic.twitter.com/WpByIlp0hi — DASA🚩🚩 (@dasa_____) November 13, 2018

It has been a glittering career for Dhoni, who has led India to triumphs in World T20, ICC Cricket World Cup, and Champions Trophy. He was at the helm when India became the number 1 side in the world.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni shows his skills on the Kabaddi floor

The selectors have preferred to drop him from their T20 plans in order to groom young wicket-keepers. However, his influence on the team remains as strong as ever.

“MS (Dhoni) was not part of the Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka also. MS not being in any team is a big miss. His presence in the team itself is a huge boost for a lot of the players, not just me, especially the younger players,” captain Rohit Sharma said at the end of T20I series against West Indies.

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 08:56 IST