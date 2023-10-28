MS Dhoni's rare, cryptic message all but guarantees India winning the 2023 World Cup

It has been a while since MS Dhoni last spoke about the Indian cricket team. When he was the captain, discussing his team's performance in public and facing the media was a regular part of his job, but those press conferences, where Dhoni would dish out one gem after another became less frequent after he stepped down as the skipper. During the final two years of his playing career for India, Dhoni's comments were usually reserved for occasions when he won the Player of the Match award or something similar. MS Dhoni, the only captain to win all three major white-ball ICC tournaments.(Getty)

Therefore, during a recent event in Bengaluru, when Dhoni delved into a range of topics, it was a breath of fresh air. After nearly five years of relative silence, Dhoni was finally asked a question about a subject he is way too familiar with – India's prospects of winning the World Cup. Few, if any, individuals possess a deeper understanding of what it takes to secure a World Cup victory than Dhoni, a two-time winner himself. As he was prompted to summarise India's chances of claiming the ICC silverware, Dhoni delivered a simple statement, concluding with a cryptic message that strongly hinted at India's path to World Cup glory.

"It's a very good team. Bohot acchha balance hai team ka. Har koi acha khel raha hai (The team's balance is extremely good. All the players are playing well). So everything is looking very good. Issey zyada main kuch nahi bolunga, baaki samajhdaar ko ishaara kaafi hai (I won't say anything more than this. For the wise, the signal is enough)," Dhoni added.

This is classic Dhoni. Maintaining mystery and at the same time, not beating around the bush. The last time Dhoni was a part of India's ICC campaign was at the T20 World Cup in 2021, when a year after announcing his retirement, MSD was appointed mentor of the team. But the outcome was anything but what fans would have expected with Dhoni being around as Virat Kohli and Co. crashed out of the league stage itself, following defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand in the first two matches. Subsequently, Dhoni has chosen to maintain a certain distance from the world of cricket, resurfacing only when the IPL season comes around.

But this time around, Dhoni's assessment is spot on. The unbeaten Team India, under Rohit Sharma is currently on a roll, having won all five of their matches so far and pretty much sealing a place in the semifinal of the World Cup 2023. To advance to the semifinals, a team needs to earn 12 points, a number India would be targeting when they take on reigning world champions England in Lucknow on Sunday. A victory would virtually confirm them a spot in the top four. If they can secure another win against Sri Lanka, it would eliminate any need for complex mathematical calculations and permutations.

