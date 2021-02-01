Even MS Dhoni's keeping was not up to mark when he came in: Saba Karim says criticism of Rishabh Pant is 'harsh'
Former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim believes that the cricket pundits have been harsh in their judgment of Rishabh Pant. The young wicketkeeper-batsman faced flak for his work behind the stumps but Karim believes that Pant's batting skills will improve his keeping in the time to come.
Speaking in an interaction on Sportskeeda Live, Saba Karim said that even MS Dhoni's wicketkeeping skills improved gradually with time because of his batting skills.
“We, at times, are very harsh in assessing Rishabh Pant’s keeping. It’s a skill you acquire as you grow in confidence. Wicketkeeping is all about confidence, and the best part about Rishabh Pant is that it’s his batting ability that will help him grow as a wicketkeeper," he said.
“I go back to early days of MS Dhoni. When MS Dhoni first came into the Indian team as a wicketkeeper-batsman, his keeping ability was not up to the mark. It was his batting that benefitted his keeping. Once he cemented his place in the side through his batting exploits, he realised that he could improve his keeping skills," Saba Karim added.
“If you are batting well, it will help your wicketkeeping. They complement each other. In days to come, we will see the same kind of transformation with Rishabh Pant's keeping skills, as well.
"Having said so, he needs to work more on his technique, especially against spinners. R Sridhar is quite an accomplished coach, and I am sure he must be working closely with Pant. We need to give him some time," he further said.
Rishabh Pant has been named in the squad for the first two Tests against England, the first of which begins on Friday.
