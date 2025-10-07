MS Dhoni set to quit CSK? Mumbai Indians kit pic sparks meltdown; Chennai fans erupt, demand 'Rohit Sharma' trade

The last few years, since his retirement from international cricket, have been routine for MS Dhoni. He plays for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL, then disappears from the public eye for months to rehabilitate a long-standing knee injury. Later, he assesses his fitness, finalizes his decision with the franchise, and heads to Chennai a month before the next IPL season for the preparatory camp. Rohit Sharma , right, greets MS Dhoni at the end the Indian Premier League 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians(AP)

While Dhoni has yet to confirm his availability for the 2026 edition of the IPL tournament, a shocking picture that went viral on social media on Tuesday showed the former Chennai captain wearing a Mumbai Indians kit after posing for a photo following what appeared to be a casual football game. Dhoni posed with the fellow players for a picture, where he donned a sleeveless MI top, leaving fans on social media in utter disbelief.

The image instantly went viral on social media, sparking numerous speculations. While most reckoned it hinted at Dhoni ending his 18-year tie with the Chennai franchise in a bid to move to their rival team, a few CSK fans erupted, demanding Rohit Sharma in a return.

Earlier in May, when asked if fans would see him in CSK colours for IPL 2026, Dhoni kept the speculation alive.

"It depends. Again, I would say the same thing: I have four-five months to decide, there's no hurry to decide what needs to be done," Dhoni said after Chennai's final league game against the Gujarat Titans. CSK finished bottom of the league for the first time in 16 seasons, having won just four of their 14 games. They were in fact the first team to get knocked out of the race to the playoffs.

"Every year, it's 15% more effort to keep the body fit - not to forget this is top-level cricket. It's professional cricket - you have to be at your best - and it's not always performance that you can count, because if cricketers start retiring because of performance then a few of them will retire when they're 22," he added.

"What is important to see is how much hunger you have, what kind of fitness you have, and how much you can contribute to the team, and whether the team needs you or not. So I have enough time. I will go back to Ranchi - haven't been home for a long time - enjoy a few bike rides, [take a] couple of months and then decide.

"I'm not saying I'm done, I'm not saying I'm coming back. As I said, I have the luxury of time. When you have the luxury then why not think about it and then decide."