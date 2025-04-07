MS Dhoni shortlists 4 players across generations, eras he'd love to see play together: 'When Yuvraj hit 6 sixes...'

One of the most common questions almost every veteran cricketer has faced at least once in an interview is being asked to pick their all-time XI. And it could include players across generations and countries. Former India captain MS Dhoni faced a similar during his recent podcast on Raj Shamani's YouTube channel, but he rejected the question instantly, before shortlisting four players across generations he'd love to see play together. MS Dhoni was asked to pick his all-time XI

Dhoni admitted he wasn't quite a fan of picking an all-time XI team, but when urged, he said he would rather stick to picking just Indian players in his side. The 43-year-old, who is currently in the midst of the IPL 2025 season, named just four players before explaining why he never picked an all-time XI.

"Yeah, I would stick to my Indian players," Dhoni said. "Viru pa (Virender Sehwag) opening the innings. So Viru pa, Sachin, Dada (Sourav Ganguly). Because, you know, the thing is, imagine everyone at their prime. And the beauty is when you see them playing, you will feel there's nobody better. But cricket a game of ups and downs. So it becomes very difficult how to pick, but growing up, we have all seen these players perform.

Dhoni also remarked on Yuvraj Singh's iconic six sixes against England in Durban during the 2007 T20 World Cup, which he witnessed from the other end of the crease.

"You know when Yuvi (Yuvraj) was hitting six sixes, you'd say you don't want to watch anyone else. So, the thing is, why I should pick anyone? Why can't I just enjoy everyone? You know, they all contributed for India. You know, they all made sure that we win many tournaments wherever we are playing," he said.

The India legend then explained why he never shortlisted an all-time XI, unlike most other former players.

"Not everything was covered before (like today). There are lot of performances that I may not be aware of, generations I may not be aware of but some of the talents we have seen especially at their peak, you will be like 'mind blowing'," he added.

Dhoni, a three-time ICC trophy-winning captain, bid adieu to international cricket in 2020. His last appearance for India was in the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup against New Zealand. He, however, continues his cricket career in IPL, where he represents Chennai Super Kings.