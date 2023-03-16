'Is he 41 for real?': MS Dhoni shows off bulging biceps in internet-breaking post as IPL 2023 fever grips CSK fans

Gearing up for the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), legendary cricketer MS Dhoni was seen flaunting his bulging biceps in one of the net sessions at the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp. One of the biggest names in the world of cricket, former India skipper Dhoni will be making his return to competitive cricket in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. Champions in four editions of the world's richest T20 league, Dhoni's CSK had a forgetful season in IPL last year. Under MS Dhoni's leadership, four-time champions CSK will launch their title bid in the IPL 2023 on March 31(Instagram @CSK )

Dhoni, who enjoys a massive fan following, mesmerised his fans with his insane fitness ahead of the IPL 2023. Taking to Instagram ahead of the IPL 2023, the official social media handle of CSK gave their fans a sneak peek of Dhoni's preparations for the new season. "ICYMI the easter egg from last night, here is the original #WhistlePodu #Yellove," CSK captioned their post on the photo and video sharing platform.

ALSO READ: 'Rohit will do...': Gavaskar drops colossal claim on India captain, picks MI's 'trump card' in absence of Bumrah for IPL

CSK's recent post about Thala Dhoni became an instant hit among the fans and followers of the game. "Age left the chat," a fan complimented Dhoni on the Facebook-owned platform. "Dude, you serious? Is he 41 for real," another fan added. Dhoni's viral post has already garnered over 546k likes on the photo and video-sharing platform.

MS Dhoni shows off bulging biceps in CSK nets

Fans go gaga over Dhoni's viral post

Under Dhoni's leadership, four-time champions CSK will launch their title bid in the IPL 2023 on March 31. CSK will meet Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2023 opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While Pandya guided GT to their maiden title in the IPL 2022, Dhoni's CSK only managed to finish ahead of Mumbai Indians (MI) in the league standings.

CSK finished 9th in the 10-team tournament last season. The Yellow Brigade only managed to record four wins from 14 league matches. Dhoni was re-appointed as the leader of the CSK franchise after Ravindra Jadeja stepped down from the top post last season. The most-capped player in the history of the celebrated tournament, Dhoni has played 234 matches in the IPL. The 41-year-old has amassed 4978 runs in the cash-rich league.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON