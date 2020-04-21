MS Dhoni takes daughter Ziva for a bike ride in his lavish farmhouse - WATCH

cricket

With the world facing a big crisis at the moment in the face of the novel coronavirus, the normal routine of people has been halted to avoid the further spread of Covid-19. Everyone has been asked to sit at home while markets and businesses have been closed worldwide to #FlattenTheCurve. Cricketers have also taken self-isolation seriously and have been posting updates about their daily routines during this time.

Former India skipper MS Dhoni is currently enjoying his time with family and there have been several posts on social media to highlight the same. Recently, Dhoni’s wife, Sakshi did a live session on Instagram where Dhoni was seen giving his daughter Ziva a bike ride in his farmhouse in Ranchi.

“Two kids playing here, the big kid and the small kid,” Sakshi said while recording the video.

Sakshi earlier also posted some pictures of the farmhouse on her official Instagram page.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) was being considered by fans and experts alike as the perfect platform for former Indian cricket team skipper MS Dhoni but with the tournament getting postponed due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the veteran wicket-keeper batsman will have to wait for some time before making his return to the cricket field.

In the meantime, Dhoni is spending time with his family and in a recent picture posted by wife Sakshi on social media, he can be seen playing video games.“Times when you crave attention from #mrsweetie! Video games vs Wife,” the caption read with the picture as Sakshi pretended to bite Dhoni’s toes.

Dhoni was slated to return to the cricket field in the IPL’s opening match between CSK and Mumbai Indians.

The former India captain last played competitive cricket during the 2019 World Cup. Earlier this year, Dhoni did not find a place for himself in the BCCI’s centrally contracted players list. Dhoni is the only captain to win all major ICC trophies (ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy).