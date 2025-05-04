MS Dhoni takes the ‘blame’ as CSK suffer heartbreaking loss against RCB: 'When I went into bat…'

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni took the blame on himself after the five-time champions suffered a narrow two-run loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. CSK failed to chase down 214 despite being 172/2 at one stage. Dhoni scored 12 runs off 8 balls but he was not able to get the job done. IPL 2025, RCB vs CSK: MS Dhoni took the blame as Chennai Super Kings suffered a heartbreaking loss against RCB. (PTI)

Ayush Mhatre and Ravindra Jadeja played knocks of 94 and 77* but CSK were unable to chase down 15 runs off the final as MS Dhoni lost his wicket on the third ball of the over. Shivam Dube hit a six off the no-ball but this wasn't enough as CSK fell two runs short.

Dhoni's innings included one six, but he was unable to get his timing right, and in the end, CSK turned out on the wrong end of the result.

“When I went into that with the kind of deliveries and the runs needed, I felt I should have converted maybe a couple of more shots, and that would have eased the pressure. So, I would take the blame for it. Other than that, I thought they got off to a good start in between, but we pulled it back,” MS Dhoni told the host broadcaster.

“Romario Shephard in the death over was brilliant. Whatever our bowlers were bowling, he was able to get maximum runs. And that was crucial, you know, that final onslaught from him,” he added.

'Need to practice more yorkers'

Batting first, RCB posted 213/5 in the allotted twenty overs owing to half-centuries by Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell and Romario Shephard.

Shephard smashed 53 runs off 14 balls, including 4 fours and 6 sixes, as RCB passed the 200-run mark. Dhoni saidhis bowlers need to practice bowling more yorkers to keep the batters in check.

"You need to practise more yorkers, you know, because if you see more often than not, when the batman starts to connect then you have to rely on yorkers and the margin of error. So, if you're looking for a perfect yorker, if that doesn't happen, a low full toss is the next best thing because it's one of the most difficult balls to hit," said Dhoni.

"I think that's where we need to improve. And somebody like a Pathirana, if the yorkers are not happening, he has got pace, he can bowl a bouncer at the same time. Because at times, if he's looking for yorker, batsman try to line the map and if he misses, the batsman has a chance of hitting," he added.

Dhoni also reserved high praise for right-handed batter Ayush Mhatre, who missed out on a well-deserved century. "He batted really well and it's one of those games, where we batted really well as a unit, It was very good when it comes to the batting department. Bowling, we know, even if we go for runs, we can pull it back. One way or the other, somebody will have a good day, we'll pull it back."

"But batting was the area where, we were slightly behind. But today's innings, I felt, the batting department did very well," he added.

With this win, RCB moved to the top of the table while CSK remain at the bottom of the table with just 4 points from 11 matches.

