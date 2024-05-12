MS Dhoni, teammates give special gift to fans in lap of honour as CSK beat RR in final IPL 2024 home game in Chennai

In what is turning out to be a super entertaining IPL 2024 season, MS Dhoni and his Chennai Super Kings teammates took a lap of honour at MA Chidambaram Stadium, after their win against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. The players also gave away signed balls to fans, after their 50th home win at the venue, and it was also their final home league game in this season. MS Dhoni during the lap of honour.

During the lap of honour, the love for Dhoni was once again perfectly reflected as chants of his name echoed around the stadium. The CSK players also hit some signed tennis balls into the crowd which were caught by fans.

Prior to the match, CSK's social media handle had kept the fans in suspense through a social media post. In the post, CSK said, “Requesting the Superfans to Stay back after the game! Something special coming your way!”

Although many fans said that it would be a lap of honour, in reaction to the post, some fans claimed that it could be Dhoni's retirement. A video has gone viral of the event, where Dhoni can be seen hitting some tennis balls to the fans, who also are holding a huge banner with his face.

Here is the video:

On Sunday, CSK were set a target of 142 runs and they cruised to 145/5 in 18.2 overs, courtesy of an unbeaten knock of 42 runs off 41 balls by Ruturaj Gaikwad. Meanwhile, R Ashwin took two wickets for RR.

Initially, Riyan Parag smacked an unbeaten knock of 47 runs off 35 balls to take RR to 141/5 in 20 overs. For CSK's bowling department, Simarjeet Singh reigned supreme with a three-wicket haul.

Dhoni has been in good form this season, and has been given the role to come lower down the order and make a big impact in the death overs. He has registered 136 runs in 13 matches, with a strike rate of 226.66.