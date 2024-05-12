Kuldeep Yadav or Yuzvendra Chahal? Sehwag picks spinner to partner Ravindra Jadeja in India's T20 World Cup campaign

Yuzvendra Chahal has been in sizzling form for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024, and is also their highest wicket taker currently with 14 wickets in 12 matches. Such was his impact this season that it was impossible for the Team India selectors to ignore him, and has been included in the T20 World Cup squad. Virender Sehwag selected between Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.

But India legend Virender Sehwag still isn't convinced that Chahal deserved to be included in the playing XI for India's T20 World Cup campaign. Speaking on Cricbuzz, Sehwag said, "Whatever selection style is used, it doesn't matter. The first opportunity that is going to be given in the World Cup will be Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja."

Chahal is already IPL's all-time highest wicket taker with 202 wickets in 157 matches, and crossed the 200-mark this season, and is followed by MI's Piyush Chawla (189) in second position.

Despite being one of the best spinners in India currently, Chahal was snubbed for the ODI World Cup, with Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid preferring R Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav over him.

Chahal recently also became the first Indian bowler to take 350 T20 wickets after taking the wicket of Rishabh Pant in RR's match against DC.

Chahal was also among the wickets on Sunday, but couldn't prevent a defeat for RR. Defending a target of 142 runs, CSK cruised to 145/5 in 18.2 overs, courtesy of an unbeaten knock of 42* runs off 41 balls by Ruturaj Gaikwad. Meanwhile, R Ashwin bagged two wickets, Nandre Burger and Chahal took a dismissal each respectively.

Initially, Riyan Parag's unbeaten knock of 47 off 35 balls saw RR post 141/5 in 20 overs. For CSK's bowling department, Simarjeet Singh took three wickets and Tushar Deshpande struck twice. After the defeat, RR are second in the IPL 2024 points table with 16 points in 12 matches. Meanwhile, CSK are third with 14 points in 13 games.