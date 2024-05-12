Sanju Samson registers best-ever IPL season ahead of T20 World Cup despite quick dismissal in CSK vs RR match

Rajasthan Royals have been simply sensational in IPL 2024, and have destroyed teams with ease. One of the key factors for RR's dominant form this season has been their captain Sanju Samson. Samson has been stellar with the bat, gloves and his captaincy skills. He has also been well-rewarded by being included in India's T20 World Cup squad. Rajasthan Royals' skipper Sanju Samson plays a shot.(IPL)

On Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, the RR captain registered his best-ever season. Samson's best-ever IPL season before this year was in 2021 when he registered 484 runs in 14 matches. On Sunday, he needed only 14 runs to cross and achieved it. But he was dismissed in the next ball.

This season, Samson has registered 485 runs in 12 matches at an average of 67.29 and 163.54 strike-rate. Samson wasn't able to display his good form against Chennai Super Kings, falling to Simarjeet Singh, but is expected to bounce back.

Riyan Parag was in good batting form for RR on Sunday, as he remained unbeaten with a knock of 47* runs off 35 balls, packed with a four and three sixes, taking his side to 141/5 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Simarjeet took three wickets for CSK.

Samson's form will be a key factor in Team India's selection during the T20 World Cup. He will be battling for the wicketkeeper-batter role with Rishabh Pant, who has also been in decent form in his comeback. But Samson's runs this season will be hard to not notice for Rohit Sharma.

Samson has also received backing from RR's Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara, who feels that the 29-year-old will succeed at the T20 World Cup. "He's a special player and when he's fresh and focused there's nothing he can't do. He's a humble, grounded guy... not much on social media. He tends to like a lot of privacy, cares for the rest of the group. Those are great qualities to have apart from talent and skill. I think he'll be exceptional in that group going to the World Cup," he said, in conversation with ICC.

"With Sanju, the biggest thing about this season for him is having a lot of clarity about the way he should bat. There are certain stages of the game that he seems to lose a bit of concentration, which we've addressed from past seasons. He's changed his mindset about the importance of rest and recovery, rather than just training all the time and being tired mentally and physically. The rest is his exceptional ability," he added.