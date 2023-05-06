MS Dhoni to stick with Deepak Chahar as Chennai look to do the double over Mumbai: CSK's likely XI vs MI in IPL 2023

Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in a blockbuster encounter at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on May 6. CSK have won five and lost four of their ten games so far. They will be looking to get back to winning ways after two consecutive defeats before their last game against LSG was abandoned due to rain.

CSK have not enjoyed a win in the last three matches. (AP)

The Dhoni-led side lost the season opener against Gujarat Titans. But they bounced back in style against the LSG in their first home game of the season. The Super Kings made it two wins in a row as they beat MI by seven wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in the reverse fixture. Chennai then narrowly lost to RR at Chepauk by 3 runs and then got back to winning ways as they beat RCB in a tense finish at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. CSK then beat KKR comprehensively in Kolkata by 49 runs as their batters smashed the ball all over the park to make it three wins in a row. This was followed by a loss for the four-time champions as they were beaten by RR for a second time this season in Jaipur. CSK also lost to PBKS in Chennai as the bowlers could not defend 200 runs and PBKS secured the victory with three runs off the last ball. That is how they came to their previous game against LSG in Lucknow which was washed out with 4 deliveries remaining in the LSG innings with the score at 125/7.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has scored 354 runs so far this season. Devon Conway is the top-scorer for the team with 414 runs in nine innings and has already scored five half-centuries this season. Shivam Dube and Ajinkya Rahane have chipped in with 264 and 224 runs respectively.

Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni have also chipped in with important runs down the order. Ambati Rayudu has been in poor form in what increasingly looks like his final season.

CSK will hope to have Ben Stokes and Sisanda Magala back soon while Deepak Chahar returned to the team against LSG.

The Sri Lankan duo of Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana have become important cogs in the CSK bowling unit. They have scalped 7 wickets each so far.

Tushar Deshpande is currently the highest wicket-taker for the team with 17 scalps but has conceded close to eleven runs an over. Ravindra Jadeja has picked up 14 wickets and Moeen Ali has also picked up 9 wickets so far. Akash Singh, Hangargekar and Mitchel Santner have also chipped in with 11 wickets between them so far. The bowlers bowled well against LSG to put CSK in a good position and had the rain not played spoilsport CSK would have fancied the win.

Openers: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway.

Top and middle order: Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (c) (wk).

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali.

Bowlers: Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Deepak Chahar.

Impact Player: Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ambati Rayudu, Simarjeet Singh and Akash Singh could be the options for Impact Player.

