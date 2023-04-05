MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh among 5 India legends to receive Honorary Life Membership of MCC

Legendary Indian cricketers MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Mithali Raj, Suresh Raina and Jhulan Goswami have received the Honorary Life Membership of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) on Wednesday. Over the years, MCC has awarded Honorary Life Membership to some of the greatest cricketers. On Wednesday, the MCC revealed the names of five Indian icons, who have been bestowed with the Honorary Life Membership of the Club. MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh are among 5 Indian legends who received the Honorary Life Membership of MCC(Getty Images)

Former Indian pacer Jhulan, who called time on her iconic international career at Lord’s last year, is featured in the star-studded list of Indian players recognised with Honorary Life Membership. Jhulan is the leading wicket-taker in Women’s One Day Internationals (ODIs) history. Her ex-teammate and batting legend Mithali is also a recipient of the special honour this year. Mithali is the leading run-getter in women's ODIs. The former India skipper amassed 7,805 runs in 211 innings for the Asian giants.

Starring in the honoured MCC list, former India skipper Dhoni, legendary all-rounder Yuvraj and ex-India batter Raina have also received life membership of the club. Dhoni and Yuvraj played instrumental roles in India's twin World Cup triumphs in 2007 and 2011. Former Indian all-rounder Raina amassed over 5,500 ODI runs in his illustrious international career.

“We are thrilled to be able to announce our newest cohort of Honorary Life Members of MCC, as we prepare for the new international summer. The names that have been announced today are some of the greatest international players of modern times, and we are privileged to now count them as valued Members of our Club," said Guy Lavender, who is the Chief Executive & Secretary of the MCC.

A quick look at latest cohort of Honorary Life Members of MCC:

Merissa Aguilleira – West Indies (2008–2019)

MS Dhoni – India (2004–2019)

Jhulan Goswami – India (2002-2022)

Jenny Gunn – England (2004-2019)

Muhammad Hafeez – Pakistan (2003-2021)

Rachael Haynes – Australia (2009-2022)

Laura Marsh – England (2006–2019)

Eoin Morgan – England (2006-2022)

Mashrafe Mortaza – Bangladesh (2001-2020)

Kevin Pietersen – England (2005-2014)

Suresh Raina – India (2005-2018)

Mithali Raj – India (1999-2022)

Amy Satterthwaite – New Zealand (2007-2022)

Yuvraj Singh - India (2000-2017)

Anya Shrubsole – England (2008-2022)

Dale Steyn – South Africa (2004–2020)

Ross Taylor – New Zealand (2006-2022)

