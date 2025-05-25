MS Dhoni's revelation about feeling old on Vaibhav Suryavanshi's post-match traditional gesture: 'Not to forget I've...'

Legendary Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni made an honest admission when asked about how he felt when a 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi touched his feet after an IPL match. Dhoni, who is the oldest player in IPL this season, faced Vaibhav - the youngest in league's history and after the high-octane CSK vs RR clash, the 14-year-old made sure to take blessings of the IPL and Indian cricket team legend, by touching his feet. Vaibhav Suryavanshi touched MS Dhoni's feet after CSK vs RR match.(X Image)

The two teams faced each other earlier this week on Tuesday at Arun Jaitley Stadium, where Suryavanshi played a fine knock of 33-ball 57 to take Rajasthan Royals over the line in an 188-run chase. The left-handed batter showcased his batting prowess in front of the best in the tournament's history - Dhoni.

After the match, during the post-match customary handshake, followed by a brief chat, Suryavanshi touched Dhoni's feet. The young batter later approached the CSK captain once more near the team’s dressing room, humbly touching his feet again before departing.

Dhoni was asked about the incident after CSK's final match of the season on Sunday, where he led his team to an emphatic 83-run win over Gujarat Titans.

In the post-match presentation, Harsha Bhogle asked him,"How does it feel when someone like Vaibhav Suryavanshi meets you and touches your feet?"

Dhoni smiled as he replied, “Well, definitely, you feel old.”

The legendary CSK skipper further recalled an incident from the team bus when he asked 18-year-old Andre Siddharth, which also made him feel old.

“Not to forget I have Andre (Siddharth) in my team. I sit on the last seat and he sits next to me. Was just having a chat and I asked him how how are you. He is exactly 25 years younger than me, that makes me feel I am seriously old,” he said.

MS Dhoni tight-lipped about IPL future

Meanwhile, Dhoni remained tight-lipped about his IPL future, teasing fans with uncertainty. He mentioned that he plans to enjoy bike rides around Ranchi and will take his time before making a decision on returning next season.

“It depends,” Dhoni said after CSK’s dominant 83-run victory over Gujarat Titans.

“I’ve got 4-5 months to decide, there’s no rush. I just need to stay fit—you always have to be at your best. If cricketers start retiring for their performance, some of them will retire at 22. I will go back to Ranchi, enjoy a few bike rides. I am not saying I am done, not saying I am coming back. I have the luxury of timing. Will think about it and then decide," he added.