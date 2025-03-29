Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Muhammad Abbass surpasses Krunal Pandya to score fastest half-century on ODI debut

ANI |
Mar 29, 2025 04:57 PM IST

New Zealand's 21-year-old right-hand batter Muhammad Abbas on Saturday became the player to slam the fastest-ever fifty on ODI debut during the first match of the three-match series against Pakistan at the McLean Park in Napier on Saturday.

Napier [New Zealand], : New Zealand's 21-year-old right-hand batter Muhammad Abbas on Saturday became the player to slam the fastest-ever fifty on ODI debut during the first match of the three-match series against Pakistan at the McLean Park in Napier on Saturday.

Muhammad Abbass surpasses Krunal Pandya to score fastest half-century on ODI debut
Muhammad Abbass surpasses Krunal Pandya to score fastest half-century on ODI debut

Abbas completed his half-century in 24 balls and surpassed India's left-hand batter Krunal Pandy, who completed his maiden fifty in 26 balls on his 50-over debut game against England in 2021.

Other than these two players, whose name are there on the list are West Indies' Alick Athanaze , India's Ishan Kishan , and England's John Morris

Muhammad Abbas finished his innings with 52 runs off just 26 balls at a staggering strike rate of 200, which included three boundaries and three maximums each.

Following his knock, the batter termed his inning "special" and hailed left-hand batter Mark Chapman , who was awarded the Player of the Match for his ton in the match

"This is special. Can't describe the feeling now. Special to contribute, and Chappy was unbelievable. To get in there and show what I can do is special to me and my family, I think. Yes they're sitting in the crowd. Quite special for them as well. Gary told me go out there and do what you do best. That was the license I needed," Muhammad Abbas said after his knock.

Recapping the first ODI between the two sides, left-hand batter Mark Chapman's century and right-arm seamer Nathan Smith's four-wicket haul stormed hosts New Zealand to victory over Pakistan in the first ODI of the three-match series at the McLean Park in Napier on Saturday.

With this victory, the Blackcaps take a 1-0 lead in the series, with the second match to be played at Hamilton on Wednesday and the last match to be played on Saturday at Mount Maunganui.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Muhammad Abbass surpasses Krunal Pandya to score fastest half-century on ODI debut
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On