Mukul Choudhary, playing 2nd match under light, reveals journey from Jhunjhunu to IPL: 'Even before my dad got married…'

Mukul Choudhary announced himself in style in Thursday’s IPL clash, playing a match-winning innings to snatch victory from Kolkata Knight Riders. The 21-year-old scored a blistering 54 off just 27 balls while chasing 182, taking the Lucknow Super Giants over the line almost single-handedly. After Ayush Badoni fell in the 15th over, it seemed KKR might have the game under control. Few were aware of Mukul’s capabilities, but he rose to the occasion, displaying remarkable composure under pressure. He attacked the KKR bowlers from ball one, striking with power and precision all around the ground. His innings included a range of shots, notably a helicopter-style strike reminiscent of MS Dhoni, thrilling fans and commentators alike. Lucknow Super Giants' Mukul Choudhary smashed unbeaten 54 runs off 27 balls. (AP)

Mukul’s performance not only secured a last-ball victory for LSG but also established him as a young talent to watch. In a high-pressure situation, the rookie showed that he could handle the spotlight and change the course of a game with fearless batting.

After becoming Player of the Match, Mukul revealed how his cricket journey began with his father’s dream, starting at 12-13 in Jhunjhunu despite limited resources. He later moved to Jaipur, and then Gurgaon, chasing better opportunities and the growing promise of T20 cricket to sharpen his skills for the big stage.

"Even before my dad got married, it was his dream that his son would play cricket. Financial condition was not very good at the start. Began playing at 12-13 years. There were not a lot of academies (in Jhunjhunu) and then I moved to Jaipur. I saw how much T20 cricket is growing, so I moved to Gurgaon and stayed there for 3-4 months," Mukul said in the post-match presentation.

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“I try to do what I can do”: Mukul's simple mantra The 21-year-old credited a defining U-19 performance against Uttar Pradesh as the moment his father realised he had the talent to make it big, recalling how his runs in that low-scoring match hinted at his potential for higher levels of cricket.

"My dad tells me there was an U-19 match against UP. It was a low-scoring match but I scored runs and that is when he knew I would make it big," he added.

Mukul reflected on the pressure of playing just his second match under lights, describing it as an opportunity rather than a burden. He trusted his abilities and focused on batting through, confident he could guide his team to victory.

"Second match (under lights). Pressure is always there. But God has given us this opportunity, and I try to do what I can do. I see it as an opportunity, rather than taking pressure. My plan was to play till the end, and I believe in myself that much that I knew if I batted till the end, I could make the team win," he added.