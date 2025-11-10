Mulani 5-fer powers Mumbai to innings win against HP

Mumbai: Mumbai raced to the top of Elite, Group D Ranji points table after collecting a bonus point while defeating Himachal Pradesh by an innings and 120 runs at the Sharad Pawar academy ground on Monday. File image of Mumbai captain Shardul Thakur. (PTI)

So dominant were the hosts, that the visiting team were bundled out twice inside three days and could bat only 115 overs, fewer than Mumbai’s 137.2 overs in which they amassed 446 on the strength of centuries from Musheer Khan and Siddhesh Lad.

On Day 3, once Mumbai were able to break Himachal’s 9th wicket 1st innings stand of 77 between Nikhil Gangta and Vaibhav Arora, there was no stopping them. On a pitch designed for them, Mumbai spinners swung into action, picking up 14 wickets between them in two innings. In the second innings, it was again their ever reliable left-arm spinner Shams Mulani who’s 5-fer led was instrumental in Himachal being bowled out for 139.

“We had spoken about getting an outright win here in BKC. And we have seen that if there are no weather interruptions then on this venue, outright result is possible. We backed ourselves to get the six points but to get seven points was phenomenal,” Shardul Thakur, Mumbai captain told reporters.

In his first season leading Mumbai, Thakur was hopeful his tactics will reap rewards. “I like to play around with tactics a lot…try different things because a lot of times in Ranji Trophy games, when things are not happening in the middle for bowlers, it can become monotonous. As a bowling unit, if you are able to purchase a wicket, it boosts the morale of the team. I expect from all my teammates to be open about different ideas,” he said.

While things have mostly gone to plan in the season, Mumbai have marked inconsistent batting performances as an area of improvement. “It’s just about the shift in mindset. When you’re batting first, there will always be some help and you tend to lose one or two wickets, but, as a team can we delay those wickets till lunch? Then you can capitalize,” he said.

Thakur had high praise for his upcoming off-spinner Himanshu Singh, who ably filled in for Tanush Kotian in the last two games by picking up wickets at crucial moments. Mumbai next faces Puducherry on Nov 16 when the action shifts to Wankhede stadium.