Mumbai Cricket breaks silence on whether Suryakumar Yadav is leaving, Yashasvi Jaiswal's status after Goa approached him

Rumour mills have been rife that Goa is looking to pull off a coup by bringing India's T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav, on board for the upcoming domestic season. It was speculated that Suryakumar Yadav would join Yashasvi Jaiswal in moving to Goa. However, Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) secretary Abhay Hadap ended all the chatter on Thursday, saying the right-handed batter remains committed to Mumbai. MCA breaks silence on whether Suryakumar Yadav will leave Mumbai. Yashasvi Jaiswal's status also confirmed. (Suryakumar Yadav/Yashasvi Jaiswal Instagram)

The discourse regarding Suryakumar Yadav began after it was confirmed that Yashasvi Jaiswal is looking to move to Goa for the upcoming domestic season. In all likelihood, the 23-year-old will captain Goa later this year once the domestic season resumes.

"The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is aware of rumours circulating on social media regarding Surya Kumar Yadav’s alleged decision to move players to Goa instead of playing for Mumbai," said Abhay Hadap in an official statement.

"MCA officials have spoken with Surya this morning and can confirm that these rumours are completely baseless and untrue. Surya Kumar Yadav remains committed for Mumbai and takes immense pride in playing for Mumbai. We urge everyone to refrain from spreading misinformation and to support our players as they continue to contribute to Mumbai Cricket Association," he added.

Speaking of Suryakumar Yadav, the right-handed batter last played for Mumbai against Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy semi-final, scoring 0 and 23. Before that, he was also a part of the team that played Haryana in the premier red-ball competition, scoring 9 and 70.

Suryakumar, 34, had made his first-class debut for Mumbai in the 2010-11 Ranji Trophy season. In his debut match against Delhi, he scored a half-century. His breakthrough season came in 2011-12 when he emerged as Mumbai’s leading run-scorer in the Ranji Trophy. He played some crucial knocks, including a career-defining 200 against Odisha.

Yashasvi Jaiswal joins Goa

Earlier, the Hindustan Times reported that Yashasvi Jaiswal had emailed the MCA seeking a No-Objection Certificate to leave Mumbai and join Goa.

MCA secretary Abhay Hadap on Thursday confirmed that the cricket body had granted the left-handed opening batter an NOC. "Yes, we have granted him the NOC. It is surprising for us, but Mumbai has enough strength. Someone else will now get a chance. We wish Yashasvi the best of luck," he said.

Speaking of Jaiswal, he made his Ranji Trophy debut for Mumbai in the 2018-19 season. In the 2021–22 season, he gained recognition by scoring three consecutive centuries during Mumbai’s journey to the final.

Earlier, the BCCI made it mandatory for every centrally-contracted player to play domestic cricket if they wanted to be in contention for central contracts and national team call-ups.