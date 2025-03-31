Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Streaming IPL 2025: When and where to watch MI vs KKR match

The IPL arrives at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, a famous arena in the world of cricket and one that is synonymous with the IPL. Mumbai Indians will host the Kolkata Knight Riders in a very significant match early for the five-time champions early in the season. Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma during MI's match vs GT(PTI)

Hardik Pandya and company arrive in Mumbai with two poor losses in their first two matches, in which they didn’t quite come to the party at all. MI are known to be slow starters, but will want this first match at home to inspire a win to get their campaign rolling. Better performances will be expected from the star names in the batting department, and a bowling unit constructed for the Wankhede will be hoping to come into their own.

Meanwhile, defending champions KKR bounced back with a comprehensive win in their last match, Quinton de Kock starring with 97* and looking to continue his form at a stadium he is very familiar with. Captain Ajinkya Rahane also returns to a city where he played all his cricket, and will be trying to leave with a positive impact for his new franchise.

It’s a must-win game early in the season for MI. Can their stars show up in their home city, a city known for its stars?

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025: Live streaming and live telecast details

The Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match will take place on Monday (March 31), 7:30 PM IST. Toss is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST.

The Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

In India, the Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match will be available for live telecast via Star Sports Network.

The Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match will be live streamed via JioHotstar.