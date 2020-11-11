‘Mumbai Indians would win T20 World Cup’: Michael Vaughan’s hilarious tweet after MI wins fifth IPL title

cricket

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 16:46 IST

Adding that IPL is the best T20 tournament ‘by a country mile’, former England captain Michael Vaughan said IPL 2020 champions Mumbai Indians can win ICC T20 World Cup. Vaughan’s hilarious remark came after MI beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets in the final in Dubai to lift their record-extending fifth IPL title.

Mumbai Indians also became the second team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to defend the title after MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings had done it in 2011.

“I reckon the @mipaltan would Win the T20 World Cup #Justsaying #IPL2020final,” Vaughan tweeted.

The former England skipper also hailed MI as the best T20 team in the world.

“Great #IPL ... The best team in the world won at a canter ... Full credit to all players for producing an incredible standard in these testing times ... Without question, the IPL is the best T20 tournament by a country mile,” Vaughan added.

This is the fifth IPL title win for the Rohit Sharma-led side. The franchise had earlier won the tournament in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019.

In the finals, Delhi Capitals had won the toss in the finals against Mumbai Indians and the Shreyas Iyer-led side had decided to bat first.

Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant played knocks of 65 and 56 respectively as Delhi Capitals posted a total of 156/7 in the allotted 20 overs.

For Mumbai Indians, Trent Boult took three wickets (Marcus Stoinis, Ajinkya Rahane, and Shimron Hetmyer) while Nathan Coulter-Nile dismissed two batsmen -- Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel.

(With ANI inputs)