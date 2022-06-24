Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Live Score Ranji Trophy 2022 Final: MP in control after Sarfaraz puts MUM in dominant position
- Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Live Score Ranji Trophy Final 2022 Day 3: Madhya Pradesh put on a terrific performance with the bat against Mumbai's dominant first innings total. Catch Live score and updates of MUM vs MP Match Today at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy Final 2022 Live Day 3: Mumbai found great strength on second day through Sarfaraz Khan, who put on a brilliant 134 to power the team to 374 runs in their first innings. In response, Madhya Pradesh put in a terrific performance with the bat against Mumbai's just-about par score in the Ranji Trophy final on Thursday. At the stumps on the second day, MP were 123/1 trailing Mumbai by 251 runs. Mumbai resumed their first innings on day two at 248/5 with Sarfaraz unbeaten on 40 and Shams Mulani playing at 12. But the 41-time champions lost Mulani on the second delivery of the day. Sarfaraz was unperturbed by his team losing regular wickets at the other end. He continued his terrific form in the domestic circuit and hit a fourth century of the season. Sarfaraz scored a gritty 134 before his departure brought an end to Mumbai's innings, on 374. He fell prey to a slower delivery from Gaurav Yadav, who ended up picking four wickets. In response to Mumbai's innings, Madhya Pradesh openers Yash Dubey and Himanshu Mantri gathered 47 runs. But after tea, seamer Tushar Deshpande trapped Mantri on 31.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jun 24, 2022 08:46 AM IST
Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Live Score Ranji Trophy 2022 Final
While Mumbai found great strength through Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dubey and Shubham Sharma batted steadily in their unfinished 76-run partnership, helping MP put on a terrific performance with the bat.
-
Jun 24, 2022 08:42 AM IST
Ranji Trophy 2022 Live Score: Sarfaraz Khan's terrific batting show
Mumbai, who entered the final as heavy favourites, rode Yashasvi Jaiswal's 78 before Sarfaraz put on a terrific 134. Sarfaraz started the second day on 40 with Shams Mulani, who was on 12. Mumbai lost Mulani on the second delivery of the day but Sarfaraz went on to reach the triple-figure mark with regular boundaries. He kept his terrific form going in the domestic tournament by scoring a fourth century of the season.
-
Jun 24, 2022 08:36 AM IST
Ranji Trophy 2022 Live Score: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Ranji Trophy finals between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh. The second day saw a teary-eyed Sarfaraz Khan reaching the triple-figure mark, putting his team in a dominant position. Sarfaraz is in blistering form nearing 1000 first-class runs for the season (937 currently) at a Bradmanesque average of 81.
In response to his ton, Madhya Pradesh also put in a terrific performance with the bat. At the stumps on the second day, MP were 123/1 trailing Mumbai by 251 runs.
Mumbai vs MP Live Ranji Trophy 2022 Final: Madhya Pradesh reply to Sarfaraz ton
- Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Live Score Ranji Trophy Final 2022 Day 3: Madhya Pradesh put on a terrific performance with the bat against Mumbai's dominant first innings total. Catch Live score and updates of MUM vs MP Match Today at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
'He averages 81 in FC cricket. Remarkable': Bishop's huge praise for Indian star
- The West Indies legend heaped high praise for the Indian batter, following consistent performances in the domestic circuit.
Watch: Henry Nicholls' bizarre dismissal draws comparisons to Andrew Symonds
- Henry Nicholls was dismissed in the most bizarre fashion during the first day of the third Test between England and New Zealand at Headingley.
Watch: N Jagadeesan makes obscene finger gesture after ‘Mankad’ dismissal
- Narayan Jagadeesan couldn't suppress his frustration as he made the gesture after his dismissal at the hands of Baba Aparajith in the Tamil Nadu Premier League opener.
'If you don't score a fifty in 14 games…': Kapil Dev questions Rohit's form
- In the recently-concluded IPL season, MI skipper Rohit managed to score just 248 runs at an average of 19.14 and a strike rate of 120.17 in 14 outings
ENG vs NZ, 3rd Test: Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell lead New Zealand fightback
- When Henry Nicholls fell in bizarre fashion just before tea, New Zealand were tottering on 123-5, but Mitchell and Blundell led the fightback with an unbroken century stand.
KS Bharat impresses, top-order fails in warm-up match against Leicestershire
- Bharat shone during his 158-minute stay in the middle before rain brought an early end to the day's proceedings at Grace Road.
Is Sarfaraz Khan ready for India?
- After scoring 900-plus runs in two successive seasons, the Mumbai batter looks set to step-up.
Ranji final: Sarfaraz steals the show but MP edge ahead
- The batter contributes 94 of the 126 runs scored by Mumbai on Day 2
Watch: Virat Kohli attempts Joe Root's bat-balancing magic trick in viral video
- Virat Kohli could be seen trying to perform a trick that Joe Root seemed to perform, and leave fans stunned, during the fourth innings of the first Test between England and New Zealand.
Watch: Pant inadvertently celebrates Rohit Sharma's dismissal ecstatically
- As soon as fielder Abidine Sakande grabbed the catch to reduce India to two down, Pant looked back at the slip cordon and celebrated with a fist pump before joining the rest of the Leicestershire teammates.
'2005 World Cup final, 2018 comeback will be career's most enduring memories'
- "It's been a very long journey for me, but perhaps the most enduring memory will be playing the 2005 World Cup final. It was an epochal moment in India's women's cricket," Dhar said.
INDW vs SLW 1st T20: Clinical India choke Sri Lanka, take 1-0 lead
Watch: Kohli gives tips to Prasidh, India pacer dismisses Iyer next ball
- Prasidh Krishna, who was playing for Leicestershire, was the only India bowler to pick a wicket in the opening session as he dismissed Shreyas Iyer for a duck, courtesy to some valuable tips from Virat Kohli.
Fit-again R Ashwin joins Team India before Tour Match against Leicestershire
- Ashwin joined the squad on Thursday before the start of India's Tour Match against Leicestershire at the Uptonsteel County Ground in Leicester.