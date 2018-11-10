Munaf Patel, 2011 World Cup winner, announces retirement from all formats of the game

India pacer Munaf Patel has called time on his cricket career, retiring from all forms of the game.

Munaf, who last played for India in 2011 in a Test match against West Indies said there was “no motivation” left for him and was unable to keep himself fit. “There is no special reason, age ho chuka hai, fitness is not the same. Youngsters are there waiting for chances and it doesn’t look nice if I keep hanging on. The main thing is there is no motivation left. I was part of World Cup winning team in 2011; there can’t be a greater high than that,” the 35-year-old told The Indian Express.

Munaf says that decision to retire from come cricket did not come easy for him and that cricket is all he has understood all his life, “Mera mann aaj bhi nahi maan raha hai ke cricket chhodoon as I don’t know anything else. Cricket hi samaj mein aata hain.” (I still can’t believe I am quitting cricket as I don’t know anything else. I understand only cricket,” he added.

Munaf played 13 Tests, 70 ODIs and 3 T20Is for India and was part of the squad that went on to lift the 2011 World Cup held in the Indian subcontinent.

Domestically, Munaf played for Mumbai, Maharashtra and Baroda. In Indian Premier League too he plied his trade for three teams in Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Lions.

Following his retirement Munaf wants to pursue career in coaching.

First Published: Nov 10, 2018 16:03 IST