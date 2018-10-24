Murali Kartik refers to Shai Hope as Shimron Hetmyer, Twitterati lashes out

Cricketer-turned-commentator Murali Kartik was on the receiving end of some trolling on social media after he made a gaffe during the end of the match between India and West Indies in Vizag on Wednesday.

The second ODI between the two teams ended in a thrilling tie after Shai Hope’s 123* cancelled out Virat Kohli’s record-breaking innings (157*) at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

Following the end of the match, Karthik referred to Windies hero Hope as Shimron Hetmyer before an interview and that didn’t go down too well with the users on social media. Before long, Kartik realised his error and corrected himself but by then the damage had already been done.

Murali Kartik just called hope hetmeyer in the interview. Lmao. 😂 #INDvWI — TCB 💭 (@TheCricketBrain) October 24, 2018

Murali Kartik just mixed up the name of Shai Hope #INDvsWI — Bobins Abraham (@BobinsAbraham) October 24, 2018

First the tie and then Murali Kartik calls Shai Hope 'Shimron Hetmyer' in the post-match flash interview. Wretched night for the West Indies. #INDvsWI — Malay Desai (@MalayD) October 24, 2018

Riding on the back of a valiant century by wicket-keeper Shai Hope and a cameo by Shemron Hetmyer, West Indies were able bring a nerve-wracking one-day international (ODI) against India to a tie score by equalling India’s 321-run total in Vishakhapatnam.

With five runs needed to win off the last ball, Hope smashed a boundary to snatch the win from India’s grasp. This after Virat Kohli had slammed a majestic century to power India to the big total. During the course of his innings Kohli also broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record of fastest to 10,000 runs on ODI cricket.

