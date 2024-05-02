Muralitharan compares IPL team to Sri Lanka's World Cup-winning squad: 'The brand of cricket they played...'

Sunrisers Hyderabad have been the most destructive team, when it comes to batting in IPL 2024. Boasting names like Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen, SRH have destroyed opposition bowlers, and have also been further boosted by young Indian batter Abhishek Sharma's sizzling form. Former Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan made a huge comparison.(PTI)

IPL 2024 has seen some sensational batting, and already four teams have cemented themselves in the top-five positions of the highest team totals in the competition's history. SRH occupy the first and second positions, with their 287/3 vs RCB and 277/3 vs MI this season. Meanwhile, KKR's 272/7 vs DC last month sees them in third position and SRH once again are in fourth too, with their 266/5 against DC in April.

SRH's spin bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan hailed his side's power-packed batting approach. The legendary cricketer compared SRH's style to Sri Lanka's 1996 World Cup-winning approach. Speaking to the IPL's social media team, he said, "I think we did it in 1996 when Sanath Jayasuriya and Kaluwitharana won the World Cup. So that kind of a brand they played, it is open to everyone. Now when we started, everyone has started."

Meanwhile, another Sri Lanka legend was also left impressed by SRH's batting. Speaking with Muralitharan, Kumar Sangakkara said, "We have seen how well they bat. They have got a great array of internationals. It makes them a very dangerous side as we have seen. They have kind of earned the respect of all the sides in the competition."

Aussie opener Head is SRH's highest scorer this season with 338 runs in eight matches, at a strike rate of 211.25. This season, he has also smacked a ton and two fifties. Meanwhile, Abhishek has clobbered 303 runs in nine matches, at a strike rate of 214.89, alongwith a half-century. South African Heinrich Klaasen has registered 295 runs in nine fixtures at a strike rate of 185.53, and has also clattered three half-centuries.

Despite their action-packed batting, SRH find themselves out of the playoff positions and are fifth in the standings with 10 points in nine games. They host league leaders Rajasthan Royals in their upcoming fixture on Thursday in Hyderabad, and will be looking to grab a crucial win.