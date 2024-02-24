Musheer Khan, brother of Sarfaraz, bags maiden first-class double hundred after U19 World Cup heroics
Musheer Khan got his maiden first-class maiden double ton as Mumbai got a strong lead against Baroda in their Ranji Trophy match.
Musheer Khan's unbeaten 203 proved to be pivotal as Mumbai took a 257-run lead on Day 2 of their ongoing Ranji Trophy quarter-final match against Baroda, on Saturday.
Bhargav Bhatt got a seven-wicket haul for Baroda, but Musheer ensured that he didn't lose his wicket with an elegant double ton, driving Mumbai to 383 in the first innings.
Musheer was the main attraction as he converted his maiden first-class ton into a big score. He reached 203 not out from 357 deliveries. He formed a good eighth-wicket stand for 181 runs with wicketkeeper-batter Hardik Tamore (57).
Musheer was the second-highest scorer during India's U-19 World Cup campaign in South Africa, scoring 360 runs at an average of 60.00.
His double hundred perfectly summed up a sensational week for Naushad Khan's family, with Sarfaraz also making his India Test debut vs England in Rajkot. Musheer made his first-class debut in December 2022 for Mumbai, and is a right-handed batter all-rounder.
Tamore faced 248 deliveries and smacked only three boundaries to keep Baroda's attack at bay, and worked with Musheer to take Mumbai from 142/5 to 323. The hosts were eventually bowled out for 383 in 140.4 overs as Bhatt added three more wickets to his Day 1 haul, finishing wiht 7/112 from 42.4 overs. Ninad Rathva also returned with 38-4-86-3.
Then, Baroda faltered early in their first innings as Shardul Thakur removed opener Priyanshu Moliya (1), followed by Shams Mulani taking the wicket of Jyotsnil Singh (32). Baroda were stuttering at 65/2 in the 23rd over and then Shashwat Rawat and captain Vishnu Solanki came to their rescue with a stabilising partnership, and they reached end of play without losing any wickets. Rawat remained unbeaten after slamming 69 off 88 balls, and Solanki reached 23* off 38 balls.
