Mushfiqur Rahim mocks Sri Lanka with helmet celebration as World Cup 'timed out' controversy continues, video viral

It's been more than four months since the 2023 ODI World Cup, but the ICC event's drama has continued into Sri Lanka's ongoing tour of Bangladesh. Veteran Mushfiqur Rahim showcased his grit and experience as he carried Bangladesh to 237/6 in 40.2 overs, in their chase of 236 against Sri Lanka. The veteran registered an unbeaten knock of 37 off 36 balls as the hosts sealed a series-clinching 2-1 victory in Chittagong, on Monday. Mushfiqur Rahim mocks Sri Lanka with his celebration.

Following the trophy presentation, the Bangladesh cricketers gathered for a team photograph, with captain Najmul Hossain Shanto placing the trophy down in front of the board. In walked Mushfiqur holding his helmet, and showing it to his teammates, who laughed and applauded before he took it away.

The celebration was in regard to the controversial timed-out incident during Bangladesh's 2023 World Cup fixture against Sri Lanka, where Angelo Mathews became the first player in international cricket to depart in that fashion. The Sri Lankan all-rounder ran out of time to start his innings, due to an issue with his helmet before taking strike.

Controversy in the T20I series

Then in the T20I series, which Sri Lanka won, the visitors celebrated it by showing an imaginary watch on their wrists. That time Bangladesh skipper Shanto didn't react well to it. Speaking after the match, he said, "There is nothing to handle aggressively when it comes to this. I think they are yet to move on from the timed out dismissal. They should move on and stay in the present since we didn’t do anything which outside the rules of cricket. I think they are making a fuss of it, but we are not worried about it."

Meanwhile, in the first T20I, Shoriful Islam signalled towards an imaginary watch on his wrist after dismissing a Sri Lankan batter.

Initially, an unbeaten century by Janith Liyanage (101*) saw Sri Lanka post 235 in 50 overs in the third ODI. Meanwhile, Taskin Ahmed took three wickets for the hosts. Chasing 236, Tanzid Hasan slammed 84 off 81 balls as Bangladesh reached 237/6 in 40.2 overs, winning the match by four wickets.