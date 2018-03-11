Mushfiqur Rahim’s ‘Nagin Dance’ after destroying Sri Lanka goes viral on internet

Mushfiqur Rahim was the chief architect of Bangladesh’s memorable five-wicket win over hosts Sri Lanka in a high-scoring game of the ongoing Nidahas T20I Tri-Series in Colombo on Saturday. (Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh blog | Scorecard)

The Tigers had their back against the wall when Sri Lanka set a massive target of 215 before them. However, openers Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das gave Bangladesh a rousing start adding 74 in only six overs. Despite the blitz of two openers, Bangladesh still needed 115 runs from 57 balls when Rahim walked out to bat.

From there on, it was an all Rahim-show as the pocket dynamite took Sri Lankan attack to cleaners on his way to a whirlwind 35-ball 72 that was studded with four sixes and five fours. Thanks to his astonishing hitting, Bangladesh reached home with two balls to spare to spark a wild celebration among their fans and players alike.

The match, though, would not be remembered for Rahim’s brilliance with the bat alone. Immediately after hitting the winning run, the 30-year-old cricketer broke into a celebratory dance better known as ‘Nagin Dance’ in this part of the world. Rahim looked overjoyed as he pumped his feats in the air, screamed at the top of the voice before displaying his unusual dancing skills.

Oh, this was the actual planned celebration had they won against India in 2016 😂😂.

Well played! Great innings. #Mushfiqur #Rahim #SlvsBan #BanvsSL pic.twitter.com/zWtap1FmVj — Chetan Sameer (@chetansameer) March 10, 2018

Since then, his ‘Nagin Dance’ has gone viral on the social media with cricket fans weaving several memes and hilarious posts around it.

We have picked some of the best reactions from fans on Twitter here.

From Getting #Aadhaar To Learning The Nagin Dance, Bangladeshis Are Evolving To Be Indians. 🤪🙊#SLvBAN #BANvsSL Mushfiqur Rahim pic.twitter.com/GM3YA5W8sz — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) March 10, 2018

Don't like to judge celebrations but Rahim doing Nagin dance is a meme for life. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) March 10, 2018