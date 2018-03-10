Nidahas Trophy 2018: Bangladesh bowl vs Sri Lanka after rain delays toss

Bangladesh have chosen to bowl against Sri Lanka in the third match of the Nidahas Trophy 2018 T20 tri-series. Both sides remained unchanged for this game. (Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh blog | Scorecard)

The toss was delayed by 15 minutes after a light drizzle forced the groundsmen to cover the entire playing area. However, the covers were taken off before 6:30 PM and the toss took place at 6:45 PM. No overs were lost. It had rained heavily in Colombo in the afternoon for an hour.

Sri Lanka had won their opening game against India by five wickets, thanks to a magnificent 66 off 37 balls by Kusal Perera while Bangladesh suffered a five-wicket defeat against Rohit Sharma-led side.

The hosts have held an edge over Bangladesh in 2018, winning the tri-series final, the two-Test series and the two-match Twenty20 series 2-0. Mahmudullah’s side has lost their last 10 out of 11 games while Sri Lanka snapped their seven-game losing streak against India in the shortest format of the game.

Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal (w/c), Upul Tharanga, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Mahmudullah (c), Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nazmul Islam.