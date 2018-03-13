Mushfiqur Rahim says Bangladesh need to be smart as they don’t have a pinch-hitter

Bangladesh had achieved the fourth-highest successful chase in Twenty20s when they chased down 215 against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium on Saturday. Following the victory, Tamim Iqbal, who attended the post-match press conference, stressed on the need for Bangladesh to play Twenty20 their way.

Tamim’s comments have been backed by skipper Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim, whose unbeaten 72 off 35 balls was the key behind Bangladesh’s epic win. Speaking at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC), Rahim said smart cricket was the way forward. “We must play our own brand of cricket instead of imitating others. We do not have a pinch hitter who can score 30-40 runs in 10 balls. (But) We do have some smart cricketers in our side,” Rahim said.

READ | South Africa vs Australia: Aussies considering back-up after Mitchell Marsh injury

In the pre-match press conference, Mahmudullah added, “The skills are there but we need to be smart in taking risks – like taking on a particular bowler. Whoever thinks can take him on, should go for it,” the Bangladesh skipper said.

Countering India spinners key

Bangladesh’s practice session was marred by a persistent drizzle but the team had a batting and bowling session after 12 PM when the rain cleared. Mahmudullah said countering Indian spinners, notably Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal, was the key.

“The weather hasn’t allowed us to train in any specific way for their spinners. However, we are mentally prepared. The Indian bowlers have done well. There’s no doubt about it but I guess our spinners too did well,” Mahmudullah said.

READ | Kagiso Rabada top Test bowler, R Ashwin climbs to No. 4 in ICC rankings

Sundar has been India’s key bowler in the powerplay and his economy rate of six is outstanding. Chahal has also struck at vital times. The spinners have been backed by Shardul Thakur and Jaydev Unadkat, the joint leading wicket-takers in the tournament so far with five wickets apiece.

Mahmudullah added that Bangladesh can take a leaf out of India’s book when it comes to bowling. “The wickets have aided the batsmen. Maybe, we can take a leaf out of India’s approach. Change of pace is going to be crucial,” he said.