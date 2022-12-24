'Must say I'm surprised he has gone for more than Stokes': Ex-PBKS coach makes huge remark on mammoth bid in IPL Auction

The 2023 Indian Premier League action saw England's young all-rounder Sam Curran becoming the most expensive all-rounder in the event's history. Curran fetched INR 18.50 crore as he was reunited with Punjab Kings ahead of the 2023 edition. The English players were in heavy demand as the side's Test captain Ben Stokes was bought by the Chennai Super Kings for a mammoth INR 16.50 crore as well. However, former Punjab Kings batting coach and India domestic great Wasim Jaffer expressed his surprise at one player fetching even more than Stokes in the auction.

Australia youngster Cameron Green, who produced brilliant performances in the T20Is against India before the T20 World Cup as he opened the batting alongside Aaron Finch, fetched a whopping INR 17.50 crore, as he was signed by the Mumbai Indians. Jaffer said that Green is expected to be the player Stokes “already is,” adding that the latter also offers leadership role.

“Must say I'm surprised that Cam Green has gone for more than Ben Stokes. Purely because Ben Stokes is already the player one expects Cam Green to be later in his career. Plus Stokes offers leadership option as well. #IPLAuction,” Jaffer wrote on his official Twitter account.

This will be Green's maiden stint at the cash-rich tournament, and the Aussie youngster admitted that he was surprised at the amount at which he was eventually bought by Mumbai Indians. The franchise is currently the most successful in the league with five IPL titles to its name – all coming under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma.

“I'm pinching myself that this has all happened. It's such a weird feeling watching an auction for yourself. I can't believe how nervous I was and I was shaking like anything when the final call was confirmed. I've always been a huge fan of the IPL and it's going to be so cool to be a part of it. The Mumbai Indians are one of the powerhouses of the competition so I feel very humbled to be joining them. I can't wait to get there next year,” Green had said.

