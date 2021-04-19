IND USA
Muttiah Muralitharan discharged after undergoing angioplasty
Muttiah Muralitharan will be looking forward to work with the likes of Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Bipul Sharma. (BCCI )
cricket

Muttiah Muralitharan discharged after undergoing angioplasty

PTI | , Chennai
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 05:28 PM IST

Sri Lankan cricket legend Muttiah Muralitharan was discharged on Monday after undergoing a coronary angioplasty at a city hospital here.

The 49-year-old former spinner, who is part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad support staff in the ongoing IPL, went for the planned procedure on Sunday.

"He underwent successful coronary angioplasty with stents yesterday under the care of Dr G Sengottuvelu, senior interventional cardiologist," Apollo Hospitals said in a release on Monday.

"He would resume his normal activities."

Muralitharan, the leading wicket-taker in international cricket with 1347 scalps, was admitted in the hospital for cardiac evaluation on Sunday. Muralitharan would rejoin the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad after undergoing the mandatory seven-day quarantine period, sources said.

Muralitharan represented Sri Lanka in 133 Tests, 350 ODIs and 12 T20 Internationals. He took 800 Test wickets, while picking up 534 scalps in ODIs and 13 in T20s Internationals.

He was part of Sri Lanka's ODI World Cup winning squad in 1996. The Sri Lankan has been the bowling coach and mentor of Sunrisers Hyderabad since 2015. He featured for Chennai Super Kings and now-defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala in the IPL.

