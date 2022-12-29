‘My dad started crying, my mom broke down completely’: Jemimah Rodrigues recalls dark days after World Cup snub in 2022

Jemimah Rodrigues had a tough start to 2022. A string of low scores and Jemimah was not considered for the Women's ODI World Cup in New Zealand, where India finished fifth on the points table and failed to enter the knockout stage. Despite the snub Jemimah kept the spirit up and was also seen trying her hands at hockey. As per reports she participated in the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana Rink Tournament in Mumbai, where she represented Uncle's Kitchen United team.

Following India's lackluster show at the World Cup, Jemimah was recalled into the squad for the limited-over series against Sri Lanka, following which she also took part in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, where India clinched a silver medal after going down against Australia in the final.

Also Read: India squad for Women’s T20 World Cup, tri-series in South Africa announced; Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar return

In an interaction with former India coach WV Raman on his talk show Wednesdays with WV, Jemimah opened up about the phase, and how she struggled to accept the fate of being dropped from the Indian side. It also affected her mentally, compelling her to take a break from cricket.

"There were days, especially in this last year when I was dropped from the team I don't think I would have been able to make it without them (family).

"When I was dropped from the ODI World Cup and I was going through a very bad phase. I was not Jem at home and they knew it. I was trying to fake it for them, I was trying to be happy, show everything is good on the outside but on the inside I was hurting. Cricket is something I love the most, playing in World Cup is a dream and both those things didn't happen.

“For weeks I couldn't sleep well at home, I was getting dreadful dreams and waking up suddenly in the middle of the night," said Jemimah.

The healing finally began when Jemimah opened about it with her parents sitting beside in their house. "One day I remember my mom and dad we sat down at home all three of us were trying to be happy for each other just so that we could be strong for each other. Then I broke down and I told my dad that I think I need to take a break from cricket for few days. My dad started crying, my dad never cries. He's like for me to go through something is fine but when I see my own daughter going through something, it's 10,000 times worse. And then my mom broke down completely. She is like it's so hard for me to be strong for the two people I love the most. And we all started crying and I think that was the moment when the healing started.

“I took a break then and just spent time with the family,” she added.

Also Read | ‘Danni. Please go through the rules’: England star gets schooled on social media over controversial tweet slamming India

Jemimah had a brilliant outing in the Women's Asia Cup, which was played a few months back. She had then emerged as the leading run-scorer of the tournament, accumulating 217 runs from 8 matches.

She will now be seen in the tri-series in South Africa, which also features West Indies and will start on January 19. Following the series, the Indian team will stay in South Africa for the Women's T20 World Cup, which will be played in February.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON