'My relationship with Gautam Gambhir is...': Suryakumar acknowledges KKR days after BCCI's captaincy U-turn on Hardik

Suryakumar Yadav had just played one IPL match when Gautam Gambhir brought him to Kolkata Knight Riders from Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2014. From warming the benches at MI for two years to playing all 16 games for the eventual champions of that year, KKR, Surya came a long way with Gambhir's backing. He used to be an exciting finisher back then, impressing one and all with his pyrotechnics. Gambhir was so pleased with the youngster's display that during one of the post-match interviews, he even promised Surya a better batting position. Suryakumar Yadav finally used the KKR reference to describe his relationship with new coach Gautam Gambhir days after beating Hardik Pandya for India captaincy.

Surya played four seasons for KKR under Gambhir's captaincy but he realised his full potential when MI got him back and offered him the No.3 spot. Gambhir would go on to state that it was one of his biggest regrets not being able to hold on to Surya and give him a higher spot in the batting order.

Cut to 2024, the two are at completely different stages of their careers. Gambhir has just started his career as India's new head coach, and Surya is now the T20I captain. Needless to say, Gambhir had a direct role in elevating Suyra as India's T20I captain after Rohit Sharma retired following the 2024 T20 World Cup victory.

"I have always enjoyed being a leader on the field even though I was not the captain. I have always learnt a lot of things from different captains. It's a good feeling and a great responsibility," Suryakumar told BCCI.TV ahead of the first T20I against Sri Lanka Pallekele on Saturday.

Suryakumar, known for his aggressive batting and innovative shots, described his relationship with Gambhir as both special and strong.

"This relationship is special because in 2014 I played under him in KKR. It was special because from there only I got opportunities. The relationship is still strong.

"He (Gambhir) knows how I work, what is my mindset when I come to practice sessions. I also know how he tries to work as a coach. It's all about the lovely relationship we have and very excited to see how it goes forward," the Mumbai batter said.

Surya wants to remain humble

By his own admission, Suryakumar wants to remain humble and grounded while leading the side on the field as he looks at cricket just as a sport, not life.

"I think most important thing what I have learned from this sport is how humble you are after achieving or even after not doing well. I have learned when you do something on the ground you have to leave it on the ground," he said.

"This is not your life, this is just a part of your life. So you can't be when you are doing well you stay on the top and when you are not doing well, you are underground.

"That's one thing which you shouldn't do ever as a sportsman, that's one thing which I have learned and that's what helps me create balance in my life. If you are good person, everything happens good."