'My vote goes for...': Ab de Villiers makes 'mouth watering' prediction for T20 World Cup 2022 final

With the Super 12 Stage finally over, cricket fans around the world will be gearing up for the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022's semi-finals, scheduled to begin from Wednesday. In the first semi-final, New Zealand will be facing Pakistan in Sydney on Wednesday, followed by India taking on England in the second semi-final on Thursday, in Adelaide. Due to the upcoming high-intensity clashes, many fans and experts have predicted the outcome of the matches and also the two teams who will make it to the final. So even South Africa great AB de Villiers joined the bandwagon and took a poll if fans believed that the final would be between India and Pakistan.

Sharing the result of the poll, De Villiers also shared his own prediction for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 final and stated that it 'would be a mouth watering encounter'.

"Fantasy final indeed! So far 70% have voted Yes, but I’m sure NZ and ENG will have something to say about that. Both teams have amazing line-ups and are in good form. Gonna be two epic semi final clashes. My vote goes for an Ind/Pak final too, would be a mouth watering encounter", he wrote.

Both India and Pakistan have already faced each other in their T20 World Cup 2022 opener, with Rohit Sharma's side winning by four wickets in Melbourne. Chasing a target of 160 runs, India reached 160 for six in 20 overs, with Virat Kohli hammering an unbeaten knock of 82 runs off 53 balls, including six fours and four sixes. Meanwhile, Mohammad Nawaz and Haris Rauf bagged two-wicket hauls.

Initially, Pakistan posted 159 for eight in 20 overs, with Shan Masood clobbering an unbeaten knock of 52 runs off 42 balls. Iftikhar Ahmed also played a noteworthy knock of 51 runs off 34 balls. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh bagged three-wicket hauls for India.

