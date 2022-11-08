'If Suryakumar Yadav doesn't fire...': Gavaskar's warning for India ahead of T20 World Cup semifinal vs England

With Suryakumar Yadav currently in blistering form during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, Indian cricket fans will be hoping for the MI batter to perform once again in the semi-final clash against England. In India's last fixture against Zimbabwe, Suryakumar smacked an unbeaten knock of 61 runs off 25 balls and was in dominant form.

Speaking on India Today, legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar praised his innings and called him 'the new Mr. 360 degree.'

"Each of those innings was pretty much 360 degrees. He is the new Mr. 360 degree. There was that one shot that he hit for a six just to the left of the wicketkeeper. Then he went a little squarer in the final overs, for example, taking advantage of the angle that the bowler was trying to aim at", said Gavaskar.

"Then also the lofted extra cover drive, he has got every shot in the book. There was a straight drive as well."

Gavaskar also feels that Suryakumar's form has enabled India to post totals, which they can successfully defend. "He is actually turning out to be the player who is taking India to totals which you can defend. The score India got was the highest T20I score at the MCG. Without his 61 not out, India would not have reached even 150", he said.

Gavaskar also stated that if Suryakumar fails to impress in a match, opener KL Rahul will need to lead the charge. "I think at the moment, there are two batters who are in prime form, Kohli and Suryakumar. It was also good to see KL Rahul get yet another half-century, but he has to look to get more than that for a simple reason", he said.

"If Surya doesn't fire, then India will struggle to get 140-150. It's therefore very important for Rahul to keep going."

Rohit Sharma and co. are scheduled to England in their semifinal match on Thursday, in Adelaide. Also a final between India and Pakistan is on the cards, with the latter taking on New Zealand in their semifinal game on Wednesday, in Sydney.

