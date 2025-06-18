Najmul Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim script epic Galle revival, but Angelo Mathews leaves pair 3 runs shy of history

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and the very experienced Mushfiqur Rahim put up a perfect fightback against Sri Lanka in the opening game of the two-Test series in Galle, but their shot at history was denied by retiring Angelo Mathews on Day 2 of the match, leaving them just three shy of the mark after Asitha Fernando dismissed the Bangladesh No. 4, with the all-rounder having picked up a catch at mid-off. Mushfiqur Rahim (R) celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) with captain Najmul Hossain Shanto during the first day of the first Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh(AFP)

Opting to bat first on the spin-friendly track, Bangladesh regretted the call after Tharindu Ratnayake picked two quick wickets to send the visitors three down for just 45 runs in 16.1 overs. But just as Sri Lanka sniffed the opportunity to bundle out Bangladesh early in the contest, Shanto and Mushfiqur put on a gritty rescue act -- a partnership built on sound temperament, clever shot selection and an unflinching resolve as they dug their team out of early trouble.

Mushfiqur, the most capped Test player for Bangladesh with 97 appearances, came up with a sharp retort to the criticisms over his form with his timely century. It was his first fifty-plus knock in 13 innings. Shanto, on the other hand, who looked positive with his deft footwork and a keen eye for the loose ball, notched up his sixth career ton, second against Sri Lanka, and first since November 2023.

With their respective tons, which saw Bangladesh revive from 45 for three to 292-3 at the end of day one, the pair scripted the record for the highest fourth-wicket stand for Bangladesh in Tests against Sri Lanka. But as they continued the fight on the second morning, Asitha got rid of Shanto, leaving the fourth-wicket stand stranded at 267, just three runs shy of Bangladesh's best-ever stand in the format for that wicket. Mushfiqur was part of the previous record, set in 2018 against Zimbabwe in Mirpur, where Mominul Haque was his partner. The partnership was also the second-highest fourth-wicket stand against Sri Lanka after 308, scored by Australia's Joe Burns and Travis Head in 2019.