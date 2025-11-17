Naman Dhir stares back after Pakistan spinner hurls mouthful and gives send-off in Asia Cup; tempers flare - Watch

Tempers flared in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 match between India A and Pakistan A in Doha on Sunday, as both teams refused to give an inch to each other. The contest, which was eventually won by Pakistan Shaheens, saw several controversies with the Indian camp being hard done by the officials on two occasions. The match between the rivals was heated right from the get-go. Pakistan speedster Ubaid Shah tried to get under the skin of 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi by constantly staring and chirping. Naman Dhir wasn't pleased after being given a send-off by Saad Masood(Screengrabs - SonyLiv)

However, it was on the fourth ball of the ninth over that the first major flashpoint came between the two teams. Pakistan spinner Saad Masood managed to get the better of right-handed batter Naman Dhir, and his 35-run knock off just 20 balls came to an end.

It was a crucial wicket for Pakistan as Naman was looking to take the game away as he was involved in a crucial second-wicket partnership with Suryavanshi. After dismissing the India A's No.3, the Pakistan spinner gave a send-off, hurling a mouthful and pointing his finger towards the Indian dugout.

This act didn't please Naman one bit as he stared right back towards Masood. Thankfully, nothing more happened, and the batter made his way back to the dugout.

The contest between India and Pakistan also saw Ashutosh Sharma charging towards the on-field umpire after he was given out LBW off the bowling of Masood. The right-handed batter felt he was not out, and he didn't mince his words as he made sure that the umpire knew about his feelings.

In another instance, Nehal Wadhera and Naman Dhir's perfect boundary effort was denied by the third umpire as he felt the duo didn't take a clean catch. This also led to the entire Indian contingent rushing towards the on-field officials and requesting clarification.

Pakistan register comprehensive victory

Pakistan A registered a comprehensive victory at the West End International Cricket Stadium in Doha against India A after the side chased down the target of 137 with eight wickets in hand and 40 balls to spare.

Opening batter Maaz Sadaqat played an unbeaten 79-run knock off 47 balls, studded with 7 fours and 4 sixes as Pakistan A chased down the below-par total.

Earlier, India A were bundled out for 136 despite being 79/1 at one stage. Suryavanshi was the top-scorer for the side as he played a knock of 45 off 28 balls, including five boundaries and three maximums.

For Pakistan A, Shahid Aziz took three wickets while Masood and Maaz Sadaqat claimed two wickets each.