Namibia vs Netherlands live score, T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup Live Score, Namibia vs Netherlands: Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus won the toss and opted to bat in their second T20 World Cup Group A match against the Netherlands in Geelong. There was no surprise that Namibia went in with an unchanged XI while the Netherlands brought Timm van der Gugten in place of Logan van Beek. Both sides come to this game with a win in their opening encounter but it takes no prizes to guess who will be the more confident of the two. Namibia pulled off a grand upset by defeating 2014 T20 World Cup winners and one of the most consistent teams of the tournament, Sri Lanka, by 55 runs. A win against the Netherlands will confirm their place in the Super 12 stage. The Netherlands, on the other hand, did a fine job to restrict UAE to a low score in their opening match but their batters nearly made a mess of it. They registered a narrow win.

Netherlands Playing XI: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

Namibia Playing XI: Michael van Lingen, Divan la Cock, Stephan Baard, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo

