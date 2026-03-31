Naseem Shah ‘almost faced’ 2-year ban from PCB for violating contract, ‘inside’ claim suggests Mohsin Naqvi stopped it

Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali claimed that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was set to ban Naseem Shah for two years, but Mohsin Naqvi, the chairman, stopped it from happening at the last minute. On Monday, the Pakistan body confirmed fining the pacer PKR 20 million for breaching various clauses of the Central Contract and the PCB Social Media Guidelines. Last week, during the PSL 2026 opener between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen, Naseem seemingly took a dig at the presence of a politician at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore despite the matches being played behind closed doors. Naseem Shah was recently fined PKR 20 million (AFP)

Before the opening match, the PSL organised a small ceremony, during which the Chief Minister of the Punjab province, Maryam Nawaz, was spotted. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Naseem took a dig at the daughter of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, and the niece of current Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, saying, "Why is she treated like the Queen at Lord's?"

Minutes later, the post was deleted, and another tweet appeared claiming that Naseem's account had been hacked. However, the PCB took the matter very seriously and issued a show-cause notice to the pacer. On Monday, it was confirmed that the 23-year-old indeed breached the contract.

Also Read: PCB cracks down on Naseem Shah, slaps PKR 20 million fine over PSL politician remark However, Basit has now claimed that the PCB committee wanted to ban Naseem for 2 years, but Naqvi stopped it, as he was worried about the youngster's future and career.

“Naseem Shah is very lucky. Let me tell you the inside news. He was to be banned for two years; the committee had recommended it. The credit goes to Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, as he had no. He told them not to ban Naseem Shah for two years and just hand him a monetary penalty,” Basit Ali said on Ary News.

“Naqvi said that it was about his future. Naseem could give the money because he plays in the PSL and other leagues. Naqvi told the committee that one shouldn't play with someone's career. It is a good decision by Mohsin Naqvi,” he added.

‘Read contract’ The former Pakistan batter also urged the players to read the PCB contract themselves, rather than send their managers. He said that by doing this, the players would be aware of what they can and cannot do.

“When the players sign the central contract, all these things are written there. All the clauses are there. Why do our players not read these things at that time? Why do you send your managers?” said Basit.

“If the players themselves read, they would be more informed about it. However, it is a good call by the PCB chief. Two years is way too much,” he added.

The PCB confirmed that a personal hearing was held by a three-member Disciplinary Committee on March 30, after Naseem Shah's reply to the matter had been received and reviewed.

“Whilst noting the unconditional apology tendered, Naseem is found to have breached various clauses of his Central Contract and a fine of PKR 2 crores has been imposed,” PCB said in its official communication.

“It was noted that Naseem Shah's social media adviser has already been terminated by Naseem and shall be blacklisted by the PCB from associating with any player falling under the PCB's jurisdiction,” the board added.