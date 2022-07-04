'I've been cropped out of Ravi Shastri's life': Nasser Hussain, Kevin Pietersen spark epic banter with ex-India coach

Fans have already witnessed some chirping among the players in the ongoing India-England Test being played at Edgbaston, with former India captain Virat Kohli being in the center. The talismanic cricketer, who is well renowned for his aggressive nature on the pitch, engaged in an intense argument with England batter Jonny Bairstow, a contest which was won by the latter. Bairstow went on to slam a ton in just 119 deliveries as England recovered from 83/5 to 284 all-out in their first innings. Out of the 284, 106 came off Bairstow's bat.

While there was poking in the field, ex-cricketers, in this case Nasser Hussain and Ravi Shastri, also took a similar route in the commentary box. As per reports, the duo, who are part of the Sky Sports commentary panel, got into a disagreement over the use of Decision Review System (DRS), recalling episodes from India's tour of England back in 2011. Shastri was not pleased with Hussain's stance on India refusing the DRS entirely.

While the debate between the two experts settled on Day 1, Hussain poked fun at Shastri over his tweet, where he shared a photo of the entire commentary panel but cropped the former England captain out of it.

After being pointed out by the commentators, Hussain jokingly remarked: “I have been cropped out of Ravi Shastri's life.” The Ex-England captain also noted that Shastri had tagged everyone except from him.

Sky Sports shared a video of the moment on social media, in which former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen can be seen burst into laughter, following which Shastri also joined him.

Meanwhile, the tourists have taken a 257-run lead and reached 125/3 in their second innings at stumps on Day 3. Cheteshwar Pujara, who has already notched his half-century, will resume the action with Rishabh Pant on the other end.

