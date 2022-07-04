Five 4s, three 6s, 2 wickets: Away from Edgbaston Test, all-round Harshal steals the show in India's T20 warm-up - Watch

Away from all the talk around the ongoing Edgbaston Test between India and England where the Jasprit Bumrah side hold the upper edge after three days of riveting action, India's white-ball team are also in action in the same country. The Dinesh Karthik-led white-ball side are presently playing warm-up ties in the T20 format against English county clubs in a bid to gear up for the three-match T20I series against Jos Buttler-led England side which begins from July 7 onwards at the Ageas Bowl in Hampshire. India played their second T20 warm-up tie on Sunday and it was Harshal Patel who stole the show with his all-round brilliance as the visitors maintained their unbeaten run.

India's top-order crumbled on the either side of the rain interruption at the County Ground in Northampton that saw both Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav depart for a duck. However, captain Karthik's 26-ball 34 along with Harshal's unbeaten fifty helped India finish with a respectable 149 for eight.

ALSO READ: Wasim Jaffer gives a savage 'Jonny Bairstow' reply to Michael Vaughan's Rishabh Pant comparison tweet

En route, Harshal fired five boundaries and three maximums in his 36-ball 54, while stitching a crucial 60-run stand alongside Venkatesh Iyer.

It wasn't a perfect start to India's batting innings as they lost three wickets for just eights runs in three overs leaving captain Karthik to walk in at an unlikely time in a T20 innings. He got off to a decent start to a boundary in the final over of the powerplay as India finished with 27 for three against the new ball. He then took on Josh Cobb with a boundary through covers, smashed Alex Russell for a six and got another boundary against Freddie Heldreich before falling to the latter in the 12th over. Harshal, who got off to a sluggish start, did the rest for India.

He also starred with the ball, picking two wickets for 23 runs in 3.3 overs as India restricted the hosts to 139. Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh also picked two wickets each while Iyer and Yuzvendra Chahal picked on apiece.

Harshal Patel wins us the match. 🇮🇳🔥



Man of The Match performance. pic.twitter.com/LzNRio9A4C — Abhishek Ojha (@vicharabhio) July 3, 2022

This was India's second straight win in a T20 warm-up tie having earlier beaten Derbyshire, two days back, by seven wickets.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON