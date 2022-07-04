Wasim Jaffer gives a savage 'Jonny Bairstow' reply to Michael Vaughan's Rishabh Pant comparison tweet

There is no end to Wasim Jaffer versus Michael Vaughan on social media and on Sunday, the former India batter gave another savage reply to the former England captain over his Rishabh Pant comparison tweet during the ongoing Edgbaston Test between India and England. The Pant comparison tweet from Vaughan did not go down well with Indian cricket fans as they had mercilessly trolled the ex-cricketer on Twitter.

Moments after Pant had scored his century, off 89 balls, on Day 1 of the Edgbaston Test, Vaughan had taken to Twitter to not praise the India batter, but draw comparison with England star Jonny Bairstow, who has been in sensational form as well.

"This is great viewing .. @RishabhPant17 doing a Jonny B … #ENGvIND," he had tweeted, for which he was slammed for being “biased” by his fans on Twitter.

Two days later, Bairstow completed his third consecutive Test century, as he smashed 106 off 140 to help England bounce back from an early low and finish with a respectable total in the fifth Test. His two other centuries came during the two-match series against defending World Test champions New Zealand last month.

Moments after Bairstow's splendid effort, Jaffer took to Twitter to share a picture of the England star and tweeted, "This is great viewing! Jonny Bairstow doing a Rishabh Pant #ENGvIND"

This is great viewing! Jonny Bairstow doing a Rishabh Pant 👏🏽 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/X1eK9mbt4T — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 3, 2022

Talking about the match, Bairstow's effort helped England bounce back from 44 for three in 11 overs to 284. Bairstow's lone fight helped England avoid follow-on in the Edgbaston Test, although India maintained first-innings lead after the pacers scripted England downfall.

In the second innings, India lost opener Shubman Gill and Hanuma Vihari early in the match before Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli looked to stabilise the innings, but the latter fell to a superb delivery from England captain Ben Stokes. India ended Day 3 at 125 for three with Pujara on unbeaten 50 alongside Pant, who will resume his batting on 30 off 46.

India presently have a 257-run lead.

