Nasser Hussain or Vladimir Putin? This picture leaves Twitter in a frenzy

Former England captain Nasser Hussain is known around the cricketing world for his witty and lucid commentary. But he was recently the victim of a joke by England cricket team wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

It all started with a Twitter post by Buttler on Monday which featured a candid photograph of Hussain walking in the streets clad in nothing but a white towel. Hussain was also seen giving a victory sign in the picture.

Buttler, who seemed to be in a mood to have some fun, had tagged former England cricketers Ian Ward and David Lloyd in the post and captioned it, “”Does anyone recognise this former England captain?”

The picture went viral on Twitter instantly with a huge number of social media users pointing the similarity the former England skipper has in appearance with the current Russian President.

Even fellow Englishman and a popular commentator, Alan Wilkins took to Twitter to express his disbelief over the resemblance between the two.

Vladimir Putin — Shivasai Nampelly (@IamShiva_sai) February 26, 2018

Isn’t that Vladimir Putin? — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) February 26, 2018

😂 Nasser Hussain or Russian President 😂 — PV (@DirPrasanna) February 26, 2018