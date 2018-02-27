 Nasser Hussain or Vladimir Putin? This picture leaves Twitter in a frenzy | cricket | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 27, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Nasser Hussain or Vladimir Putin? This picture leaves Twitter in a frenzy

A post featuring former English skipper Nasser Hussain in a towel has gone viral on Twitter with social media users comparing him with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

cricket Updated: Feb 27, 2018 13:45 IST
HT Correspondent
This post featuring former Nasser Hussain in a towel has gone viral on Twitter.
This post featuring former Nasser Hussain in a towel has gone viral on Twitter. (Twitter: @josbuttler)

Former England captain Nasser Hussain is known around the cricketing world for his witty and lucid commentary. But he was recently the victim of a joke by England cricket team wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

It all started with a Twitter post by Buttler on Monday which featured a candid photograph of Hussain walking in the streets clad in nothing but a white towel. Hussain was also seen giving a victory sign in the picture.

Buttler, who seemed to be in a mood to have some fun, had tagged former England cricketers Ian Ward and David Lloyd in the post and captioned it, “”Does anyone recognise this former England captain?”

The picture went viral on Twitter instantly with a huge number of social media users pointing the similarity the former England skipper has in appearance with the current Russian President.

Even fellow Englishman and a popular commentator, Alan Wilkins took to Twitter to express his disbelief over the resemblance between the two.

more from cricket
Want to clear the air with a loved one? Take a cue from this video
Want to clear the air with a loved one? Take a cue from this video
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you