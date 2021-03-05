'They can count themselves very lucky they won that toss': Nasser Hussain slams England's team selection for 4th Test
Former England captain Nasser Hussain came down hard at the England team for their team selection for the 4th Test against India at Motera in Ahmedabad. The Joe Root-led side was bundled out for 205 in the first innings on Day 1 with India spinners Axar Patel, R Ashwin, and Washington Sundar picking up eight wickets between themselves.
But what was interesting was the fact that Mohammed Siraj had plenty of things going his way in the match and he managed to pick up two big wickets of England captain Joe Root and batsman Jonny Bairstow.
India vs England 4th Test Day 2 - LIVE!
England dropped Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad from the team, bringing back Ollie Pope and Dom Bess in the line-up. England have only one specialist pacer in the team James Anderson, with allrounder Ben Stokes being the only other fast bowler in the playing XI. Hussain said that England have picked up the team suited for the third Test.
"Five times they have failed to make 200 in this series and now they've only just scraped past that modest total thanks to a couple of reverse sweeps from Jimmy Anderson. It just shows where they are with their batting in these conditions. It was almost as if England had picked a side for the last Test. They left out two of their seamers because they thought the ball would spin from day one again but as it turned out it did a bit for Mohammed Siraj and Ishant Sharma on the first morning," Nasser Hussain wrote in his column on Daily Mail.
"England can count themselves very lucky they did win that toss because bowling would have been hard work for them with the attack they chose. Yes, you can see the need for an extra batsman, in this case Dan Lawrence, on a poor pitch, but in this game England needed three seamers and the extra spinner. They have not read the conditions well and have not played particularly well," Hussain further added.
"Virat Kohli’s captaincy is always better when India are ahead in the game so yesterday suited him perfectly. When he has two spinners and things are going well he is at his best but when his side are behind he gets ruffled and starts to follow the ball with his field placings. So England haven’t really tested him since that first Test," Hussain further said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4th Test: Ben Stokes dismisses Virat Kohli for 0 with a bouncer - WATCH
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Lucky they won toss': Hussain slams England's team selection for 4th Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Bad patch': Gavaskar says Gill might be feeling 'pressure' of expectations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Strauss reveals reasons behind England's batting struggles in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4th Test Live Score, Day 2: India try to rebuild innings after Kohli's wicket
- IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score: Team India have lost the wickets of Pujara and Kohli early on day 2 as they chase England's first innings total of 205 runs. India scored 24/1 at the end of day one of the fourth Test. Follow updates of India vs England 4th Test here.
'You have to turn on TV when he's playing': Watson lauds former RCB teammate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Look at the results': Gavaskar's huge praise for Virat Kohli's Team India
- India's Test team under Virat Kohli has been ruthless at home and has won two huge series in Australia apart from giving good competition to the likes of England and South Africa in their own den.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No one should have a doubt about PCB's incompetence: Akhtar on PSL postponement
- Akhtar requested the honourable courts and the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to look into the matter as according to him, it had damaged the reputation of Pakistan cricket.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'India completely out skilled and out thought England': Michael Vaughan
- Vaughan, who had been on a trolling spree ever since the third India-England Test match ended in two days with the hosts taking a 2-1 lead, lauded India and said Virat Kohli’s men ‘out skilled and out thought’ England, showing why they are good in these conditions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Toughest conditions I have faced in my 70-Tests as a batsman': Ben Stokes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spinners keep England searching for substance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mohammed Siraj and setting it up—ask Joe Root
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
We aren't going to back down to anyone: Stokes reacts on argument with Kohli
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Got to take your hats off to him': Graeme Swann heaps praise on India bowler
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Century of ODIs beckons Harmanpreet Kaur on Sunday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox