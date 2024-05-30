Chelmsford [UK], : Nat Sciver-Brunt's outstanding all-round performance guided England Women to victory over Pakistan Women by a huge margin of 178 runs in the third and final T20I of the series at the County Ground in Chelmsford on Wednesday. Nat Sciver-Brunt's all-round performance helps England to whitewash Pakistan in T20I series

With this victory, the English side whitewashed the Women in Green 2-0 in the three-match T20I series.

Chasing a mammoth total of 303 runs, the Nida Dar-led side was bundled out for a mere total of just 124 runs in 29.1 overs.

The Pakistan team seemed struggling with the bat from the start of the second innings as they lost the wicket of the opener Sadaf Shamas when the team score was just 4.

At the score of 14, the other opener, Sidra Ameen was sent back to the pavilion after scoring just 10 runs.

After the two quick wickets, Muneeba Ali and Ayesha Zafar tried to stitch a partnership but both players were able to add just 21 runs to the total as the visitors lost the wicket of Zafar in the seventh over.

The team completed its fifty in the 11th over with Muneeba and Najiha Alvi unbeaten on the crease. Both batters put on a partnership of 39 runs before Alvi was dismissed after scoring just 6 runs when the team score was 74 in the 16th over.

Inside the 22 runs, the Pakistan team lost two wickets. Muneeba was dismissed after sc boring 47 runs with the help of seven boundaries when the team's score was 95, and they lost the other wicket at the score of 96 when Fatima Sana was sent back to the dressing room without opening her account.

Three more players, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, and team;s skipper Nida Mir were sent back without scoring a single run for their side.

Aliya Riaz scored some runs for her side but she didn't get any support from the other end. She scored 36 runs with the help of six fours before going back.

The pick of the bowlers for the hosts was left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone who snapped three wickets in her spell of 4.1 overs where she conceded just 15 runs. Two wickets were bagged by Lauren Bell and Sciver-Brunt, and one wicket each were taken by Kate Cross and Charollete Dean in their respective spells

Opting to bat first, Tammy Beaumont was deceived by a delivery that nipped back in on her at the last moment and was bowled by Fatima Sana. Beaumont, restricted to only 11 runs from her first 21 balls, looked to the unorthodox and attempted to scoop her 22nd but was bowled by Fatima.

Captain Heather Knight came out to bat and she got immediately off the mark with four, albeit from an inside-edged drive that the England skipper was fortunate to see scoot safely past her stumps.

In the span of two overs, England lost Maia Bouchier and Knight for 12. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Danielle Wyatt then handled the charge for England and took the host beyond the 100-run mark in the 20th over.

Pakistan captain Nida Dar continued with the ball and she bagged the wicket of well-set batter Danielle Wyatt for 44. Wyatt tried to take on Dar, but her innings came to an end as she was caught in the deep close to the midwicket boundary by Ameen.

Sciver-Brunt picked up the gap through midwicket off the front foot for four to bring up a stylish half-century from 58 balls and her 21st half-century in ODI cricket. In the 48th over of the game, Sciver-Brunt raised her bat for her ninth ODI hundred - her third against Pakistan.

Alice Capsey and Sciver-Brunt's partnership stand of 87 runs off 77 balls helped England post 302/5 in 50 overs.

Brief score: Pakistan 124 all out in 29.1 overs vs England 302/5 .

